Sept 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company N.V.'s (EADS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable.

The rating action is unrelated to the potential merger with BAE Systems plc ('BBB+'/Stable) announced on 12 September 2012. The merger remains highly hypothetical at this stage and, as such, is not factored into EADS' ratings.

The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects Fitch's view that the recent recovery and improvement in the company's financial performance are sustainable and could bring the group's overall credit profile to a level commensurate with the 'A' category. Notably, Fitch expects EADS to improve its FFO margin to 9% in 2013 from 7% in 2011. The improvement is based on the company improving its programme execution abilities (notably on the upcoming A350) and on rising profitability of the A380 as it continues its ramp up in the currently favourable market conditions for large commercial aircraft, which is driven mainly by demand from emerging markets.

Although a 9% FFO margin would still be relatively weak for a 'A' category Aerospace and Defence company (as indicated in Fitch's relevant Sector Credit Factors), this would be mitigated by the group's strong leverage of under 2x on a gross basis and net cash on a net basis adjusted for the negative working capital and financial flexibility compared with 'A' rated peers.

Fitch remains concerned about the size of the company's exposure to foreign exchange movements, despite a potential limited and gradual improvement in its currency mismatch over the coming years. At present, the company is required to maintain a large FX hedging book and its earnings remain vulnerable to USD/EUR swings.

In 2012, EADS has continued to enjoy good demand for large commercial aircraft at its Airbus subsidiary, despite the weak global economic conditions and the pull-forward effect on orders of the A320NEO upon its launch in late 2010. At 31 August 2012, Airbus had a record order backlog of over 4,400 commercial aircraft (representing approximately eight years' production) and the company is continuing with its steady production rate ramp up. The size and quality of the backlog underpins Fitch's confidence in relatively strong top line growth of mid-single digits at Airbus over the medium to long term.

The ratings are also supported by the group's strong liquidity position. At 30 June 2012, EADS had EUR8.3bn of cash and near cash, against lease-adjusted financial recourse debt of EUR6.8bn (EUR1.7bn of which is short term). EADS' liquidity also benefits from EUR6.7bn of non-current financial assets which could be sold quickly, as well as its EUR3bn committed revolving credit line, which matures in 2017, and access to the capital markets. The company has no bonds maturing until 2016.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include:

- Sustained pre-financing FFO margin of 9% or better

- A FCF margin of 5% or better

- FFO based lease adjusted gross leverage staying below 2x

- An improvement in the company's FX mismatch

- No material programme delays and/or cost overruns

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO based lease adjusted gross leverage increases above 3x

- Negative free cash flow

- Significant cost overruns and/or delays on large programmes