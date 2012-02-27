(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Denso Corp. 27-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Japan

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Mar-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

06-Feb-2009 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Denso Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) are based on the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on the company, which we assess at 'aa-'. At present, the ratings on Denso do not benefit from the incorporation of the possibility of extraordinary support as a consequence of its close relationship with Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+), Denso's largest shareholder and customer, only because Denso's SACP is at the same level as that on Toyota Motor.

The company's strong position in high-value-added auto components, the benefits it derives from its ties to Toyota Motor, its good geographic and product diversity, and its minimal financial risk profile underpin Denso's SACP. These strengths are partially offset by the company's exposure to persistent pricing pressure from automakers, fluctuations in raw material prices, and intense global competition among auto component suppliers.

As one of the world's leading auto component suppliers, Denso has the technological competitiveness to offer high-value-added and high-quality products. Close ties with Toyota Motor provide the company with a variety of benefits in our opinion and have typically helped it generate steady earnings. Other benefits that the company enjoys from its close ties with Toyota include economies of scale derived from Toyota's large production volume and opportunities to strengthen its technology, product quality, and cost position through joint product development and cost-cutting activities with Toyota.

Denso's customer diversity is somewhat limited compared with that of rival Robert Bosch GmbH (AA-/Stable/A-1+), since Denso generates roughly 50% of its sales from business with Toyota Motor. Still, in our opinion, its customer diversity is superior to that of many global auto suppliers and can be viewed as fair, given that the company has a good track record of supplying auto parts to major Japanese and non-Japanese automakers. In addition, Denso generates about 50% of its sales in overseas markets. This geographical diversification also supports the company's competitive position.

After posting weak financial results in fiscal 2008 (ended March 31, 2009) due to weak vehicle sales and production cuts at Toyota Motor and other automakers, Denso demonstrated a clear and rapid recovery in its operational and financial performance over the past two years. In fiscal 2010, Denso's EBIT margin rose to 6%, from 4.6% in fiscal 2009 and minus 1.2% in fiscal 2008, owing to drastic reductions in fixed costs and recovering vehicle production.

For fiscal 2011, the Great East Japan Earthquake and the flooding in Thailand likely stalled Denso's earnings recovery due to significant production cuts at many Japanese automakers, including Toyota. Moreover, Denso remains exposed to a strong yen and high raw material costs. However, we also believe that the company's strong competitive position in non-Toyota businesses partially offset the negative impact from production cuts at Toyota and helped it withstand temporary pressure on its performance. We also believe a recovery at Japanese automakers should help Denso's profitability to resume recovering. We assume Denso is likely to improve its operating margin to 6% or more in fiscal 2012.

Denso's financial profile has recovered significantly over the past two years. The company generated substantial free operating cash flow of JPY230 billion in fiscal 2009 and JPY252 billion in fiscal 2010. The ratio of funds from operations to adjusted total debt remained strong at about 80%, after significantly improving to 87% in fiscal 2009 from 30% in fiscal 2008. If we adjust for surplus cash, the ratio would be even stronger, exceeding 400% in fiscal 2010. Denso has accumulated historically high levels of surplus cash in response to unstable financial markets following the global financial crisis. The company's net cash position stood high at JPY417 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. Although we anticipate weaker financial performance in fiscal 2011, we believe Denso will maintain a minimal financial risk profile. We expect FFO to adjusted total debt to continue to exceed 60%.

The ratings on Denso currently do not incorporate the possibility of extraordinary support from Toyota Motor. This is only because the SACP on Denso is currently at the same level as that on Toyota. We continue to see Denso having high strategic importance to Toyota Motor and sharing a strong relationship with the company.

Liquidity

We view Denso's liquidity as "strong" as defined in our criteria, with sources of liquidity likely to exceed 1.5x uses over the next two years. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Denso's cash and marketable securities totaled JPY965 billion, significantly in excess of the company's total debt of JPY548 billion--JPY50 billion of which is long-term debt due within a year, and JPY37 billion of which is short-term debt from mainly Japanese banks with, in our view, low refinancing risk. Denso also maintains good relationships with its banks and should continue to enjoy access to capital markets given its strong credit quality. In addition, the high quality of the company's trade receivables, due to Toyota being its largest customer, also supports its financial flexibility.

Outlook

The outlook on Denso is negative, reflecting our view of the potentially adverse rating implications of the negative outlook on Toyota Motor. We may lower the ratings on Denso if we lower the ratings on Toyota Motor, as this could negatively affect the company's business profile. On the other hand, we may revise the outlook back to stable if we revise the outlook on Toyota Motor to stable.