Rationale

The outlook revision on Foster's primarily reflects that on its 100% owner SABMiller. (For further information, see "SABMiller Outlook Revised To Positive On Benefits From Acquisition Of Foster's; 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings Affirmed," published July 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

We equalize our ratings on Foster's with those on SABMiller because we consider that SABMiller has a strong economic incentive to support Foster's. We understand that any material default that Foster's may experience is likely to trigger a default for the rest of SABMiller's debt facilities, even though SABMiller does not guarantee Foster's debt. We base this on our understanding that Foster's is defined as a "Principal Subsidiary" under SABMiller's debt facilities. In addition, Foster's represents 15%-20% of SABMiller's consolidated EBITDA. The degree of integration between the two companies also supports our decision to equalize the ratings.

Foster's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is supported by our view that Foster's will manage its leverage in a manner consistent with an "intermediate" financial risk profile, as defined under our criteria. We assess Foster's business risk profile as "strong" under our criteria, due to its good position in the Australian brewing market. This is despite Foster's loss of some brand licenses after its acquisition by SABMiller, which was a known risk at the time of acquisition, and some recent loss of market share.

Foster's diverse brand portfolio, high operating margins, and significant free cash flow generation provides additional support to the group's SACP. Furthermore, we think that Foster's will benefit from access to SABMiller's supply chain, brand integration, and marketing and development capabilities. These factors mitigate some of the risks associated with the growing market power of the major liquor retailers, regulatory risks (including taxation and marketing restrictions), and the ongoing fragmentation of brewing demand.

Liquidity

We assess Foster's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, reflecting our liquidity assessment on SABMiller.

The 'A-2' short-term rating reflects our opinion that over the short term, SABMiller should have ample internal liquidity, good cash flow characteristics, and significant access to the capital markets. We view SABMiller's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, indicating that sources of cash are sufficient to cover uses of cash by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.

We estimate that SABMiller's liquidity sources over the next 12 months comprise:

-- A balance of cash and cash equivalents of $745 million at the end of March 2012.

-- Undrawn committed credit facilities maturing in more than one year of $3 billion, $2,236 million of which mature in more than five years.

-- Funds from operations (FFO) of about $5.4 billion.

We estimate that SABMiller's liquidity uses over the next 12 months comprise:

-- Short-term debt of $1.1 billion at the end of March 2012.

-- Capital expenditure of about $1.6 billion.

-- A dividend payment of about $1.5 billion.

In addition, we consider that the following factors support SABMiller's "adequate" liquidity profile:

-- Good access to capital markets, as demonstrated by SABMiller's successful refinancing of $7 billion of the Foster's acquisition bank debt in the U.S. bond market earlier this year.

-- Significant headroom under the single covenant in the group's bank facilities.

-- The absence of downward rating triggers that would accelerate the maturity of a material amount of debt.

Outlook

The positive outlook on Foster's reflects that on SABMiller. Our current decision to equalize the ratings on Foster's with those on SABMiller means that the ratings on both companies move in tandem at this stage.

An upgrade of Foster's would therefore depend on us upgrading SABMiller. We could raise the ratings on SABMiller if it realizes operational targets such as synergies and profitable growth on its integration of Foster's. In addition, an upgrade of SABMiller depends on it reaching and maintaining Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt of at least 30%, which corresponds to adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2x-3x.

We could revise the outlook on Foster's to stable if we take such action on SABMiller. This could occur if SABMiller's adjusted FFO to debt fails to increase to close to 30% by the end of March 2013, which could result from increased discretionary spending by SABMiller.

We could also revise the outlook on Foster's to stable if we consider there to be a reduced likelihood of parental support from SABMiller assuming that there is not in addition material deterioration in Foster's SACP at that time. A deterioration could occur if there was a material sustained decline in Foster's market position, including its revenue share of the Australian brewing market falling to materially less than 45% on an ongoing basis.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- SABMiller Outlook Revised To Positive On Benefits From Acquisition Of Foster's; 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings Affirmed, July 2, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011

-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Foster's Group Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Positive/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

FBG Finance Ltd.

Senior Unsecured* BBB+

Foster's Finance Corp.

Senior Unsecured* BBB+

*Guaranteed by Foster's Group Ltd.