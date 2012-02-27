(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings says that the outlook on the major Indian non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) sector is stable in 2012, although the agency remains cautious on the medium-term outlook of the sector in view of challenges in raising cost-effective funding that may squeeze margins, impair growth prospects and increase the costs of raising fresh capital.

Fitch believes the high pre-provision profits at most of the nine major NBFCs (large commercial finance companies covered in the report) will absorb the cyclical impact of the moderating economic growth in 2012, although profitability will drop due to an expected increase in credit and funding costs. Return on average assets is likely to decline and range from 1.5%-2% in 2012 (2.6% in the half year ended September 2011 (H112)).

However, the agency remains cautious on the medium-term outlook of the NBFC sector due to the regulatory changes that could impact funding from domestic banks, the largest funding source since the liquidity crisis in 2008. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) excluded bank loans to NBFCs from the 'priority' sector category from April 2011 that reduced banks' incentives for direct lending to NBFCs, and will increase funding costs for NBFCs in 2012 and beyond. Alternate funding channel through bilateral assignments may also turn less attractive if RBI proposes similar rules for bilateral securitisation by NBFCs, as it has proposed for the banks. While a partial reinstatement of the priority sector status for lending to NBFCs has been recommended by another committee appointed by RBI, the proposal includes a margin cap for NBFCs that will impact profitability.

The recommendations of another working group appointed by RBI, aim at tightening the regulatory framework and supervision of NBFCs that would ultimately be positive for the sector's credit profile. These include revision of the definition of non-performing loans as 90 days overdue (current 180 days norm), a minimum Tier I capital ratio of 12% (current 7.5%) and maintenance of liquidity ratios for all registered NBFCs to fully cover short-term (30 days) funding gaps; currently, only deposit accepting NBFCs need to hold 15% of their public deposits in RBI-defined liquid assets.

Stress in the key asset class - heavy and medium commercial vehicle financing - from weak industrial activities amid high interest rates and moderating economic growth will push up credit costs and compress loan growth in 2012. Other stressed asset classes, like construction equipment finance, loans against property and small business loans (at some NBFCs), will remain under stress in 2012.

Fitch, however, expects light commercial vehicle (LCV) financing - another key business line of major NBFCs - to remain stable in 2012, supported by stable sales of LCVs. This is from the increasing use of LCVs for the 'last mile' transportation and their sales being increasingly driven more by consumption, than industrial activities. Agriculture equipment financing is also expected to remain stable in 2012 due to the above-average monsoon rainfall in 2011 and continued government initiatives for rural development, through various rural development programmes.

