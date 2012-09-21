Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA' long-term Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed US$2 billion medium-term note (MTN) program of Foxconn (Far East) Ltd. (not rated) and Competition Team Technologies Ltd. (not rated), two fully owned subsidiaries of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--). Hon Hai unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the notes issued under the MTN program.
The notes will constitute a senior unsecured liability for Hon Hai. The company intends to use the proceeds of the drawdown to finance the group's general corporate and working capital needs.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)