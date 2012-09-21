Following our Nov. 29, 2011 lowering of Barclays Bank's short-term issuer credit rating (ICR) to 'A-1' from 'A-1+', various triggers within the documentation were breached (see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable," published on Nov. 29, 2011). This resulted in the liquidity facility being drawn to cash and the requirement for remedial action under the bank account agreement. We placed our ratings on the class Aa and Ac notes on CreditWatch negative on Feb. 7, 2012, following the expiry of the remedy period and no receipt of a firm plan to remedy the trigger breaches (see "122 Ratings In 43 European RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Expiry Of Counterparty Remedy Periods").

However, amendments have now been executed where the replacement trigger has been lowered to 'A-1' from 'A-1+', which has brought the agreements in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria. We have therefore resolved these CreditWatch placements by removing from CreditWatch negative our 'AA- (sf)' ratings on the class Aa and Ac notes.

We do not view the currency swap documentation to be in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria. Therefore, the highest potential rating for this transaction is the long-term ICR on the swap provider (Barclays Bank) plus one notch. As such, we have affirmed our 'AA- (sf)' ratings on the class Aa and Ac notes.

Landmark Mortgage Securities No.1 is a U.K. nonconforming residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction originated by Amber Homeloans Ltd., Infinity Mortgages Ltd. and Unity Homeloans Ltd.

