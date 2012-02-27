(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
its rating on PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd.
(PTTEP; BBB+/Stable/--) is not immediately affected by
the company's proposed bid for Cove Energy PLC
(unrated). We believe the proposed transaction could increase
PTTEP's leverage and strain credit metrics at the current rating
level if the company funds the acquisition with debt.
Nevertheless, the proposal is still in a nascent stage, and we
will review its effect on the rating again when we receive more
clarity on the transaction and PTTEP's growth strategy.
PTTEP has announced a possible offer to acquire Cove Energy.
We understand the proposed offer is non-binding in nature and
depends on the recommendation of Cove's board and the consent of
the Mozambique government. It remains uncertain at this stage
whether PTTEP will proceed to a firm offer to acquire Cove
Energy.