Sept 21 -

Summary analysis -- Willow BidCo Ltd. ----------------------------- 18-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Jersey

Primary SIC: Railroads,

line-haul

operating

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-May-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The ratings on Jersey-based rolling stock leasing company (ROSCO) Willow BidCo Ltd. (Willow; formerly rated as Angel Trains Ltd.) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's excellent business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. Willow fully owns The Great Rolling Stock Company PLC, which is the group's main issuer of debt.

Willow's business risk profile is supported by its market-leading position in the U.K. rail-leasing sector as one of only three principal ROSCOs. All of the ROSCOs operate under a strong contractual framework and supportive regulatory and legal environments, which in our view support their business risk profiles. The group also benefits from strong and stable profitability that come from long-term leasing agreements.

These factors are mitigated by an ongoing exposure to re-leasing risk; the majority of the portfolio is coming up for renewal in the next three years even after adjusting for section 54 leases where there is no renewal risk. To operate successfully in the medium-to-long term, we believe the group will need to maintain its trains to support their expected useful life and to keep them attractive to the train operating companies (TOCs).

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case forecast we expect Willow's revenues to increase modestly by about 1% in 2013, mainly driven by new trains coming into operation. EBITDA in our base-case scenario is anticipated to grow commensurately. We maintain our opinion that due to the lack of excess rolling stock in the U.K. and the cost of new trains, ROSCOs should maintain most of their rolling stock on a leasing basis going forward through the franchise renewals. The Intercity West Coast franchise was recently announced, although the award has been put on hold pending the results of a legal challenge by Virgin Trains. While this includes a significant part of Willow's rolling stock, it is protected by a section 54 undertaking by the U.K. Department for Transport, which in our view helps to mitigate re-leasing risk in terms of both price and utilization.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Willow performed in line with our expectations for the first half of 2012, with revenue up 1% and unadjusted operating profit increasing 9% year on year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was maintained at 79.2% in the first half of 2012. For 2012 and 2013, we consider the key assumptions for Willow will be those around dividend policy and capital expenditure. In our base-case scenario, the company will maintain a financial policy that seeks to maintain its credit ratios at roughly the same levels as at present by funding a proportion of new capital expenditures through equity cash flows (including forgone dividend distributions). Therefore, under our base case we anticipate the company spending about GBP130 million in capital expenditures and paying roughly GBP50 million in dividends in 2012. We foresee the potential for a slight weakening in financial ratios if in 2013 the company wins contracts to deliver improvements to existing rolling stock as part of the franchise renewals and increases debt to fund this.

Liquidity:

We consider Willow's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria, and we calculate a ratio of liquidity sources to uses of about 1.3x on June 30, 2012. For the period, we calculate total sources of liquidity of about GBP312 million:

-- GBP11.5 million in cash;

-- Standard & Poor's-forecasted cash flows before capital expenditures (capex) of about GBP190 million; and

-- GBP75 million available under a committed revolving credit facility.

We assess liquidity uses over the period of about GBP200 million, comprising:

-- Capex of about GBP130 million, which we believe will be funded by internal cash generation.

-- A dividend of about GBP50 million.

-- GBP36.4 million of debt maturing, which we anticipate will be repaid using internally generated cash. We view the debt maturities in the next 12 months as manageable.

Willow currently has adequate headroom under its covenants and we forecast that it will maintain adequate headroom in 2012. We consider Willow's cash flows to be predictable because the group usually plans major maintenance and upgrade programs at least 12 months in advance. Investments in new trains are also predictable since Willow generally orders trains at least 12 months in advance.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Willow will take advantage of its stable cash flow generation to maintain its adjusted FFO to debt at about 9% in 2012 after paying some GBP50 million in dividends.

The ratings could come under pressure if Willow's financial ratios were to fall significantly below 9% for an extended period or if FFO to debt were to decline below 8% due to capital expenditures. In our opinion, the most likely cause for Willow failing to maintain its current financial ratios would be an aggressive financial policy decision taken by Willow's owners or high growth capital expenditures.

Ratings upside would involve Willow committing to a financial policy that balances the interests of shareholders and creditors, with everything else remaining equal. We believe that rating upside in the short term is limited due to investment opportunities in existing and new rolling stock.

