UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 21 Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d
* Moody's downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) of Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d. ("HEP"). The outlook on the ratings remains negative.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts