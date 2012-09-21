Rationale

The ratings on Gjensidige Bank reflect the 'a-' anchor we assign to banks operating in Norway, as well as the bank's "weak" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'. The bank is owned by Norwegian insurer Gjensidige (A/Stable/--), but we do not believe the bank is strategically important to the owner at this stage.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Norway is 'a-', based on an economic risk score of '2' and an industry risk score of '3'.

In our view, Norway has a wealthy economy with a stable political environment and a steady oil-led government surplus. We assess debt levels as manageable in light of high income levels, low unemployment, and well-funded social systems. In addition, we believe that lending growth is fueled by structural factors, supported by strong underwriting practices and a very strong payment culture.

With regard to industry risk, the Norwegian banking industry primarily comprises highly rated international institutions and domestic savings bank alliances. We regard the regulator as strong and proactive, and the government has a history of successful intervention in the system. An expanding domestic covered bond market has increased the banking industry's reliance on wholesale funding. However, the government and domestic pension funds appear committed to using this market as an alternative to government debt.

We consider Gjensidige Bank's business position to be "weak", reflecting its short history of operations since its establishment in 2007 and the bank's lack of substantial market position, despite Gjensidige's strong domestic brand. Gjensidige Bank had total assets of Norwegian krone (NOK) 17.7 billion (EUR2.3 billion) as of June 30, 2012, placing it outside Norway's top 20 banks by assets. The bank benefits from its relationship and name recognition with its parent, which has 26% of the non-life insurance market in Norway. The bank's balance sheet is 80% residential mortgages. However, revenues and profits have been driven by high-margin unsecured consumer lending (15%-18% of lending) acquired from Citibank in December 2009, which provides diversification of revenues and draws from a different customer niche than its mortgage and banking business. In our view, the bank's strategy aims to execute the overall group's strategy of developing the bank into a more strategic part of the group.

We assess Gjensidige Bank's capital and earnings as "very strong" on the basis of its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which we expect to remain comfortably above 15% over the next 18-24 months. At year-end 2011, the bank's RAC ratio was 17.8%, well in excess of our 15% capital threshold for a "very strong" assessment. We expect the bank to grow primarily on its own generated capital from improved earnings over the next two years and we expect any future group contributions to reflect the bank's internal capital targets. We forecast the bank's costs will increase more slowly than revenues over the next two years as the bank continues to find synergies between its mortgage and consumer finance businesses. Our earnings buffer metric, which measures the capacity of a bank to cover its normalized losses, is in the range of 150-170 basis points and is expected to support RAC ratios above 15%.

We view Gjensidige Bank's risk position as "moderate", reflecting the bank's lack of diversity, low complexity, and the higher risk of unsecured consumer lending, which is not entirely captured within our RAC model. We feel the bank has geographic and risk concentrations, given its Norwegian retail business focus. The bank also has a small share of auto financing and agricultural lending totaling 5% of lending. The bank's risk profile is dominated by relatively simple credit risks and strict limits on equity and foreign exchange risk. We expect the ability of Norwegians to service their mortgage debt to remain quite high in a low interest-rate environment, and we believe that provisions will continue to be dominated by the consumer-lending book in the near future.

We consider the bank's funding as "average", reflecting the use of wholesale covered bonds and its mostly retail deposit base. As of June 30, 2012, primarily granular retail deposits comprised 68% of net lending. We note that the bank has NOK1.3 billion (8% of lending) in senior unsecured debt maturing between November 2012 and March 2013. However, some of these maturities have been prefunded by NOK1 billion of covered bond issuance through June 30, 2012. We assess that there is sufficient investor appetite for the covered bonds needed to refinance the unsecured maturities, and we assume that the parent could provide bridge financing, if necessary.

We assess Gjensidige Bank's liquidity as "adequate" and note the low-risk liquidity portfolio. In June 2012, the bank reported a liquidity buffer of NOK2.8 billion, which covers maturing debt into 2014. The buffer consists of bank loans, Norwegian covered and government bonds, and money-market funds. Of this liquidity, we note that NOK595 million in government treasuries is related to the bank's use of the central bank's swap scheme, which will mature in 2016, reducing the liquidity buffer. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio both exceed 100% and the bank comfortably passes Norwegian regulatory liquidity tests.

We assess the bank to be a non-essential but developing business unit within the Gjensidige Insurance Group and define it as "not strategically important" to the owner at this stage. In particular, we consider that the cross-selling opportunities that exist in the mortgage and banking business lines do not drive the bank's profitability, which reduces the importance of the bank to the insurance company and its customers. Furthermore, the bank's relative contribution to the group's results is low (NOK3.6 billion profit before tax, of which NOK67 million was from the bank in 2011). We consider Gjensidige Bank to have "low" systemic importance and consequently do not factor any extraordinary government support into the ratings.

We consider Gjensidige Bank's mortgage company and covered bond issuer, Gjensidige Boligkreditt, to be "core" to the operations of Gjensidige Bank. Without the mortgage company, the bank would not have access to the growing Norwegian covered bond market and would thereby incur significantly higher funding costs. In our view, the bank intends to continue to expand the role of Gjensidige Boligkreditt and its use of covered bonds as a funding tool.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Gjensidige Bank will continue to make significant improvements in profitability in 2012 and 2013 and maintain its RAC ratio in excess of our "very strong" 15% threshold over the next 18-24 months. We evaluate the bank as a successful and stable consumer finance franchise with much of its potential for improved results to come from changes in the cost base, improved retail mortgage margins, and further Gjensidige group customer penetration. We feel these initiatives will take some time, given the competition and relatively low margins for Norwegian mortgage lending, as well as the regulator's increased efforts to slow the country's increasing housing prices and debt levels.

We could take a negative rating action if the bank's risk-based asset growth were to exceed its own capital generation and the parent were unwilling to support capital ratios sustainably above 15% by our measures. Furthermore, we assume that the bank will be able to refinance the NOK1.3 billion maturing unsecured debt by March 2013 via issuances in the Norwegian covered bond market. We would reevaluate the bank's liquidity if there were problems refinancing these debts.

A positive rating action could be driven primarily by two related developments. First, in our view, the bank's importance to the insurance company is limited by its overall size and integration with the insurance company's customer base. Improvements here could lead us to reevaluate the bank's role within the insurance company. Second, improvements in the profitability of the residential mortgage book could significantly raise the profile and earnings of the bank to a level commensurate with the group's expectations and could motivate us to reevaluate the bank's role within the group or, on a stand-alone basis, the stability of the business model. Any increase in our assessment of the bank's strategic importance to the group would result in at least one notch of support, given the 'A' rating on the parent.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Gjensidige Bank ASA

Gjensidige Boligkreditt AS

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- BICRA On Norway Maintained At Group '2', Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Criteria | Insurance | General: Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List

New Rating

Gjensidige Bank ASA

Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt AS

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2