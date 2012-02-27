(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 -
Overview
-- U K Insurance Ltd. (UKI) is a leading personal lines underwriter and
the main operating insurance subsidiary of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC,
which has a significant share of the U.K. personal lines market.
-- We are assigning our 'A' insurer financial strength and counterparty
credit ratings to UKI, based on its extremely strong capital adequacy ratio,
strong competitive position, and conservative investment portfolio.
-- The stable outlook is based on our expectation that UKI will continue
to maintain at least a very strong capital adequacy ratio measured by our
capital model and a strong competitive position that will help to improve its
operating performance.
Rating Action
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term counterparty credit ratings
and insurer financial strength ratings to London-based leading non-life personal lines insurer U
K Insurance Ltd. UKI). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our view of UKI's extremely strong capital adequacy ratio
(measured by our capital model), strong competitive position, and conservative
investment strategy. These factors are offset by its historically volatile
operating performance, the execution risk inherent in the divestment from RBS
Group (RBSG), and operating cash flows that are strong, but have historically
been volatile. We view UKI as "not strategically important" to RBSG under our
group ratings methodology and therefore equalize its financial strength and
issuer credit ratings with its 'a' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and the
'A' long-term counterparty credit ratings on RBSG's core banks. This implies
that the ratings on UKI are capped at the level of RBSG's core banks under our
group ratings methodology; therefore while RBSG remains its majority owner,
any negative rating action on RBSG may be replicated on UKI.
Overall capitalization is very strong. UKI's capital adequacy at year-end 2010
and its estimated capital adequacy at year-end 2011, based on Standard &
Poor's capital model, are extremely strong. The very strong level of
capitalization is supported by a strong level of reserving and what appears to
be an adequate level of reinsurance coverage. It is, however, offset by the
execution risk of the divestment of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG) from
RBSG and the potential negative impact of this on DLG's financial flexibility
and capitalization.
DLG's competitive position is strong and supports the rating. The group is one
of the market leaders in the personal lines sector in the U.K.; its 2010
market share was about 11%, based on reported Association Of British Insurers
data. It also has strong positions in its motor and home segments. DLG's
leadership and significant market share in these lines of business reflect the
strength of its brands and direct multichannel distribution, complemented by
multi-year partnership agreements with similarly well-known brands and
financial industry leaders. DLG's reliance on a mature, saturated, and highly
competitive U.K. personal lines market with limited growth potential is a
relative weakness, compared with its international peers. Premium income also
fell in 2006-2008, partly because of greater competition through aggregators
(Web sites that collect and distribute information about competing insurance
products).
The ratings on DLG also benefit from a conservative investment strategy;
nearly 93% of its investment portfolio is invested in high-quality bonds and
cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. Of the portfolio, 95% is invested in bonds rated 'A'
or higher. There is currently no exposure to peripheral European sovereign
debt. In addition, there is currently no equity exposure in the investment
portfolio, limiting market risk; we view this positively.
Standard & Poor's views DLG's historical operating performance as good and
expects it to improve over the medium term. However, the operating performance
has also historically been volatile and this is a weakness for the rating. The
company was hit by the industrywide increase in bodily injury costs and by
soft market conditions; as a result, net combined operating ratios were 112%
in 2009 and 121% in 2010. However, we consider that it has conservatively
reserved these accident years. In addition, portfolio actions to reduce
exposure to worst-performing risks and repricing of the motor account are
reflecting in a 2011 net combined operating ratio of 100%. Low interest rates
have also cut into DLG's investment income. We expect improved underwriting
performance to lead to net combined operating ratios of around 95%-98% for the
overall portfolio from 2012 onward.
Outlook
The stable outlook is based on our expectation that UKI will continue to
maintain at least a very strong capital adequacy ratio, measured by our
capital model, and a strong competitive position that will help it improve its
operating performance in line with our expectations above.
We consider that a positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term due
to the execution risk inherent in DLG's divestment from RBSG and establishment
as a stand-alone entity. All these actions could weaken capitalization and
damage its market-leading franchise.
We could take a negative rating action if the capital adequacy ratio measured
by our capital model falls below the 'AA' range, and operating performance
does not improve in line with the expectations we outlined above.
As UKI progressively separates itself from RBSG (financially and
operationally) we will continue to assess it against the insulated subsidiary
criteria (see "Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 9,
2011) and consider if the ratings on UKI should be progressively or partly
delinked from those on RBSG.
