(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based AmBank
(M) Berhad's (AmBank) and AmInvestment Bank Berhad's
(AmInvestment) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the
agency has affirmed AmBank's Viability Rating at 'bbb'. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
AmBank's ratings reflect its reasonable domestic franchise,
satisfactory balance sheet, steady earnings base, and manageable
asset quality. They also incorporate Fitch's expectations that
the bank will continue to build a diversified loan portfolio,
and strengthen its capital as well as funding profile.
Significant improvements in these areas will be ratings
positive, but the agency believes any meaningful improvements in
these areas are only likely over the long-term.
Fitch recognises that Australia & New Zealand Banking Group
(ANZ; 'AA-'/Stable) is a strategic partner of AmBank's
parent, AMMB Holdings Berhad (AMMB) and provides
support through the Board and senior management representation,
governance, risk management, strategy, new business development
and resources support. The agency expects AmBank's profitability
to remain largely stable. The bank's strategy to grow low-risk,
low-yield corporate loans amid tight competition in the domestic
market could narrow margins despite efforts to expand low-costs
deposits. The weak global economy could also pressure the bank's
earnings although this may be partly offset by efforts to expand
its non-interest income business.