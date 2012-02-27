(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Malaysia-based AmBank (M) Berhad's (AmBank) and AmInvestment Bank Berhad's (AmInvestment) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has affirmed AmBank's Viability Rating at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

AmBank's ratings reflect its reasonable domestic franchise, satisfactory balance sheet, steady earnings base, and manageable asset quality. They also incorporate Fitch's expectations that the bank will continue to build a diversified loan portfolio, and strengthen its capital as well as funding profile. Significant improvements in these areas will be ratings positive, but the agency believes any meaningful improvements in these areas are only likely over the long-term.

Fitch recognises that Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ; 'AA-'/Stable) is a strategic partner of AmBank's parent, AMMB Holdings Berhad (AMMB) and provides support through the Board and senior management representation, governance, risk management, strategy, new business development and resources support. The agency expects AmBank's profitability to remain largely stable. The bank's strategy to grow low-risk, low-yield corporate loans amid tight competition in the domestic market could narrow margins despite efforts to expand low-costs deposits. The weak global economy could also pressure the bank's earnings although this may be partly offset by efforts to expand its non-interest income business.