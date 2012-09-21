Sept 21 - The U.S. subprime auto finance market is growing again and, despite some potential risks, its near-term growth prospects look good, according to a recently published report by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

As increased capital flows into this market and competition strengthens, we're reminded of the industry's first "boom" period in 1994 to early 1997, which was followed by a severe contraction. That time was characterized by high loan losses, disclosed accounting irregularities (including understated defaults), bankruptcies and liquidations, and decentralized loan collections.

The market has changed considerably since then, however, and Standard & Poor's believes there are several key differences in today's market that bode well for the industry. These include:

-- Subprime origination volumes have not yet returned to pre-crisis levels, so it appears there is still room for the market to grow further.

-- The new subprime auto originators are mostly private and, therefore, are under no pressure to meet public quarterly earnings targets.

-- Auto finance companies are no longer using gain-on-sale accounting.

-- Most subprime companies now service and collect payments centrally.

"While near-term growth prospects are positive, over the longer term, we expect increased competition to weaken credit standards and lead to increased losses," said credit analyst Amy Martin. "Nevertheless, we believe credit enhancement and other structural protections in asset-backed securities transactions will serve to insulate the 'AA' and 'AAA' classes from incurring losses should another 'BBB' economic environment ensue."

The full article, "Is The U.S. Subprime Auto Loan ABS Market Headed For A Repeat Of The 1997-1998 Contraction? We Don't Believe So," published Sept. 19, 2012, is available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.