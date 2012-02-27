(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Georgia and are maintaining it at group '8'.

-- We are also maintaining our economic and industry risk scores at '7' and '8', respectively.

-- We are revising our assessment of economic resilience to "very high risk" from "high risk" and our assessment of credit risk in the economy to "high risk" from "very high risk," as our criteria define these terms.

BICRA ACTION

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Georgia at group '8'. It also maintained its scores on the two main BICRA components, economic risk and industry risk, at '7' and '8', respectively.

RATIONALE

The BICRA maintained at group '8' and the changes in our assessments of two factors that form our economic risk score reflect our downward revision of our medium-term economic growth assumptions for Georgia, and our now more positive view of credit risk in the Georgian economy. On Nov. 22, 2011, we raised the long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Georgia to 'BB-/B' from 'B+/B, and assigned a stable outlook. (For more information, see "Long-Term Ratings On Government of Georgia Raised To 'BB-' On Growth Prospects, Improved Public Finances; Outlook Stable," on RatingsDirect.)

Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '8' include Argentina, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Uruguay.