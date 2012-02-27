(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
on Georgia and are maintaining it at group '8'.
-- We are also maintaining our economic and industry risk scores at '7'
and '8', respectively.
-- We are revising our assessment of economic resilience to "very high
risk" from "high risk" and our assessment of credit risk in the economy to
"high risk" from "very high risk," as our criteria define these terms.
BICRA ACTION
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it maintained
its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Georgia at group '8'.
It also maintained its scores on the two main BICRA components, economic risk
and industry risk, at '7' and '8', respectively.
RATIONALE
The BICRA maintained at group '8' and the changes in our assessments of two
factors that form our economic risk score reflect our downward revision of our
medium-term economic growth assumptions for Georgia, and our now more positive
view of credit risk in the Georgian economy. On Nov. 22, 2011, we raised the
long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Georgia
to 'BB-/B' from 'B+/B, and assigned a stable outlook. (For more information,
see "Long-Term Ratings On Government of Georgia Raised To 'BB-' On Growth
Prospects, Improved Public Finances; Outlook Stable," on RatingsDirect.)
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and
compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or
engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging
from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10).
Other countries in BICRA group '8' include Argentina, Kazakhstan, Latvia,
Nigeria, Tunisia, and Uruguay.