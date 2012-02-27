(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 -

Summary analysis -- The Standard Steamship Owners' P&I Assn. (Europ

Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Nov-2007 A/-- --/--

Rationale

In December 2011, the Standard P&I group was re-organized, and as such, Standard Europe (SE) became the chief underwriting entity of the Standard group. We are therefore publishing a report on SE for the first time, replacing our report on Standard Bermuda (SB), which ceased to write insurance business in December 2011 and became the group holding company.

All of the business, reserves, and related assets previously covered by SB, Standard London, and Standard War risks have transferred to SE. We continue to rate the Standard Clubs on a consolidated basis, therefore the re-organization has not affected our overall assessment of the group.

The ratings on The Standard Steamship Owners' P&I Association (Europe) Ltd. (SE or "the club") are based on its strong competitive position, very strong financial flexibility (defined as the balance between capital requirements and sources), and strong capitalization. Offsetting these strengths is SE's investment strategy, which remains aggressive.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers SE's competitive position to be strong. This reflects the barriers to entry provided to the club by virtue of its membership of the International Group of Protection and Indemnity Clubs (IG). In addition, the club has a very strong position within the IG, demonstrated by its business retention rate and the growth of business ceded to it by existing members. The club's competitive position within the IG is enhanced by its financial strength. It currently enjoys one of the highest ratings among the PI clubs. While the club has grown strongly in 2009-2010, our concern for the potential increase in risk profile that this represents is allayed by the nature of the growth--being largely from the growth of existing fleets.

The club's financial flexibility is very strong because SE, as a traditional P&I club, can make significant general premium increases. As a last resort, the club can also make unbudgeted supplementary calls on its members if it needs more funds in a stress scenario. Unlike some rivals, the club has not made a supplementary call in recent years, which should enhance its ability to do so in the future, if required. In addition, the club has a debt-free balance sheet.

Standard & Poor's considers the club's capitalization to be strong and in line with the overall rating. Our view of capitalization is enhanced by the club's comprehensive reinsurance program and conservative reserving philosophy, which has produced significant run-off gains in recent years.

In spite of a reduction in investment risk tolerances since 2009, the club maintains an investment portfolio which exposes it to high-yielding, but volatile investments. In common with its P&I peers, the club retains a relatively large exposure to equities, and increasingly commodities, with the associated potential for volatility.

Operating performance has historically been volatile, both on an underwriting and a bottom-line level. While results in financial years (FY) 2009 & 2010 have shown marked improvement, the club reported combined ratios significantly above 100% in 2005-2008. As a mutual, the club does not require an underwriting profit, but these technical losses were outside the range expected for a company with a strong rating. The reserve strengthening of FY2012 will likely lead to a negative result for the period.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the club will maintain its very strong competitive position and financial flexibility. We expect that further reserve releases from prior years will contribute again to the result.

We anticipate that SE's competitive position will remain very strong. We expect the club to benefit modestly at renewal time from its below-average general increase. In addition, the club will continue to hold a good position in the offshore sector.

Capitalization will remain strong. Free reserves are likely to continue to grow, offsetting the extra capital charge of portfolio growth. As such, we expect capital adequacy to be comfortably supportive of the rating at year end.

We see less risk of immediate downward pressure on the ratings than in 2009 and before, because the investment risk tolerance has been reduced, although investment losses remain the likeliest trigger of a negative rating action. The club enjoys a high rating for a traditional P&I club and we do not expect to see upside in the rating in the medium term.