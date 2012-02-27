(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 - The lower funding requirement of German Laender this year, which will help some of comply with the terms of the new constitutional "debt brake," could be a temporary phenomenon and does not eliminate the need for further cost-cutting measures, Fitch Ratings says.

The Laenders' official forecasts show gross funding needs falling to EUR82.9bn in 2012, from EUR93.1bn in 2011. This is a positive development as the Laender strive to meet their obligations under the German government's borrowing rules that take effect in 2020. These rules require the Laender to balance their budgets and not incur new net debt.

However, the main reason for lower funding needs this year is the increase in tax revenue projections late in 2011, prompted by the German economy's strong economic performance in the first half of last year. The uncertainty surrounding the eurozone and global economies means this may not be repeated this year (we forecast real German GDP growth of 0.9% in 2012, significantly lower than our 2011 forecast of 3.10%). The Laender collectively are still expected to post a deficit of around EUR23.7bn in 2011.

The lower funding requirement does not remove the need for the Laender to continue their cost-cutting measures, which would become more pressing in the absence of sustainable economic growth.

Overall, we think the debt brake is positive for the Laender. It should incentivise budgetary discipline and cost-cutting, and so help reduce structural deficits and debt.

Some Laender are already delivering fiscal consolidation. For example, Saxony-Anhalt's medium-term financial plan for 2011-2015 includes cost-cutting measures aimed at reducing new debt by around EUR200m annually. (Saxony-Anhalt's total debt at the end of 2011 was around EUR20.8bn, down 1.5% on the previous year.)

However, Saxony-Anhalt is one of five Laender (together with Berlin, Bremen, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein ) receiving transitional assistance in the run-up to 2020, and which therefore have to follow a strict consolidation path, subject to monitoring by a stability board. While Saxony-Anhalt aims to reduce its debt this year and five other states plan for a net funding requirement of zero, in effect making them compliant with the debt brake, five others, including North Rhine-Westphalia, will increase their debt by more than EUR1bn.

The potential for weaker GDP growth raises the prospect of those Laender that do not embark on serious cost-cutting not being compliant with the debt brake by 2020. Indeed, the different degrees of readiness for 2020 are arguably reflected in the variation in market funding costs that Laender enjoy.

Despite the variation in budgetary performance and transition towards compliance with the debt break, those Laender that we rate (Berlin, NRW, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saxony-Anhalt) are all 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks.

The ratings reflects the solidarity system, whereby a Land experiencing "extreme budgetary hardship" can count on assistance from all other Laender, and the importance of the federal government, rated 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, in that system. This underpins the creditworthiness of all Laender.