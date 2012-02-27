(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Bank of England's
(BoE) forthcoming three-year US dollar bond a 'AAA'
rating. The issuance will be under the BoE's Debt Issuance
Programme, which is rated 'AAA'.
The BoE's ratings reflect its central role in the UK and
international financial system. They remain underpinned by
support from the 'AAA'-rated UK sovereign. The near certainty of
sovereign support for the BoE derives primarily from its
national strategic importance, as well as its ownership by the
UK Treasury.
On 14 March 2011, Fitch affirmed the UK's sovereign ratings
at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook (see 'Fitch Affirms United Kingdom
at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable' on www.fitchratings.com). The UK's
'AAA' ratings remain underpinned by its high value-added,
wealthy and flexible economy; sovereign financing resilience
underpinned by the long maturity and duration of UK government
debt and the British pound's continuing status as a 'reserve
currency'; as well as political and social stability and
commitment to deficit reduction.