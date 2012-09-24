Sept 24 - News flow in the coming months may potentially contribute to further price volatility for Eurozone bond and credit default swap (CDS) spreads, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.

Spread levels could be affected by news of potential sovereign bailouts, the progress achieved within bailed out countries, the speed at which the policy makers at the EU and national level can reform regulatory, economic and legal frameworks, and ultimately how these translate into economic growth in the short and medium term. 'Although policy makers have expressed a will to forge greater economic and monetary union and avoid a Eurozone breakup, political and execution risks to achieve these ambitions remain high,' said Senior Director Stephane Buemi.

'While recent Eurozone bond and CDS spread tightening is not news, what everyone may not realize is the how much relative trading levels have changed over the past year or so,' said Managing Director James Batterman. Portugal and Ireland as well as Spain and Italy are notable examples of this.

Earlier this year, the CDS market assigned roughly a 20% to 30% implied annual probability of default to Portugal. Today, it hovers between 5% and 10%. Between September 2011 and February 2012, Italy was regarded as a higher credit risk than Spain by the market, while during second-quarter 2011 (2Q'11) Ireland and Portugal were lumped largely into the same bucket. The former relationship has since reversed, while the latter has evolved to one in which Ireland and Portugal are trading more in-line with underlying fundamentals and ratings on a relative basis. All of this, according to Batterman, 'is a reminder of how volatile the credit markets have been, and how quickly market perceptions can change.'

These developments cap a year of volatile movement for sovereign bond and CDS spreads. The lead-up to and announcement of the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions program has helped provide some relief, with sovereign spreads tightening across the board. That said, prevailing levels are still wide relative to ratings for many countries.

Fitch assigned Negative Outlooks to the ratings of Ireland and Portugal, as well as Spain and Italy. The Outlooks are due to policy risk at the European level as well as risks to their country-specific economic and fiscal adjustments. Their ratings are dependent on the continued support from the European Union and related institutions. Should support prove lacking as a result of backtracking by politicians, ratings would come under renewed pressure.

'Eurozone Trading Action -- Perception Versus Reality' is available at

