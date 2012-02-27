(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 27 -

Summary analysis -- Sodexo 27-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: France

Primary SIC: Business

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 833792

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Mar-1998 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

15-Jan-1997 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on France-based on-site and motivation solutions provider Sodexo reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its business risk profile as "strong" and financial risk profile as "intermediate."

The company benefits from higher-than-average stability and visibility of revenues and cash flow, thanks to the long average length of its contracts and high renewal rates. The ratings are further supported by the high margins of Sodexo's Motivation Solutions (MS; service vouchers) business and the improving margins of its core On-Site Solutions (OSS; food and facilities management) business. The company also enjoys low capital requirements. These factors are partially offset by limited price flexibility because of modest barriers to entry and strong competition from both large and local players, the cyclicality of revenues from the corporate segment, and exposure to fluctuating food prices. The ratings are also constrained by the company's moderate leverage, and its relationship with France-based major shareholder Bellon S.A. (not rated), which we consider has significantly lower credit quality.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that the current uncertain macroeconomic environment will not greatly affect Sodexo, given the company's long-term multiyear contracts and high renewal rates. That said, looking ahead, our base-case credit scenario for 2012 incorporates a still significant 25% probability of an imminent recession in North America, and our expectation of a mild recession in Europe in the first half, which would slow organic growth in these regions. As a consequence, we take a cautious view of Sodexo's sales growth and operating margin expectations for the next few years. We believe that total growth could be lower than the company's guidance of 9%-12% in 2012--in spite of a robust sales performance in its first quarter--and 7% beyond. Over the next few years, we forecast annual organic growth of at least 3%-5% (broadly consistent with recent performance), acquisitions contributing about 1 to 2 percentage points a year to revenue growth, and therefore total growth of 4%-7% annually. For 2012, however, we anticipate that total growth will comfortably exceed 7%, given the positive effect from the Lenotre-Roth Bros-Puras do Brasil consolidation. In addition, we believe that the higher growth rate and margins for the MS business, compared with the OSS business, will directly benefit to Sodexo's consolidated operating income. Consequently, and given the company's initiatives to improve margins in OSS, we anticipate that the consolidated operating margin should rise steadily from 5.3% in 2011 toward--without necessarily reaching--the company's target of 6.3% by financial year 2015 (ending Aug. 31), which in our view is somewhat ambitious.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Given our assumptions for Sodexo's revenues and margins for 2012, we believe the company should post unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) of at least EUR750 million and free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about EUR500 million, given capital outlays of EUR250 million and our assumption of limited change in working capital. Though we understand that the company's primary focus is organic growth, we believe that Sodexo will use part of its financial flexibility to make acquisitions. In 2012, acquisitions already include Roth Bros. (undisclosed amount), Puras do Brasil (EUR525 million), and Lenotre (EUR75 million). We believe Sodexo could enter into further transactions--albeit of a lower scale--by August 2012. We anticipate total distribution to shareholders should grow steadily from about EUR220 million in financial year 2012 and represent about 40% of FOCF on average annually. Excluding further sizable acquisitions and other one-off items, such as provision utilization or share repurchases, we forecast Sodexo's FFO-to-debt ratio, which was about 54% in 2011, could decrease to about 40% in 2012, and strengthen steadily thereafter.