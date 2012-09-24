We expect Greentown to continue to sell its projects to boost liquidity in the rest of 2012. We also anticipate that the company will further reduce its gearing with proceeds from asset sales. The ratio of debt to EBITDA is likely to fall in the next six months because of a significant increase in revenue from recognition of presales in earlier years.

Greentown's contract sales in the first eight months of 2012 generally met our expectation. They were Chinese renminbi (RMB) 27.2 billion (or 68% of its full-year budget). However, the company still has significant short-term debt and substantial construction costs to meet. At the end of June 2012, Greentown had as much as RMB18.5 billion borrowings due in 12 months against unrestricted cash of RMB4.7 billion.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status within the next two months after we have more clarity on Greentown's growth and leverage strategy.

We may revise the outlook to stable or raise the rating by at least one notch if we believe Greentown's liquidity improvement will be sustainable and its leverage will stabilize.

Ratings List

Ratings Remain On CreditWatch

Greentown China Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Pos/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnCCC+/Watch Pos/

Greentown China Holdings Ltd.

Senior Unsecured cnCCC/Watch Pos

Senior Unsecured CCC/Watch Pos