Overview

-- Dhipaya's pital position is unlikely to improve to levels that are commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating, in our view. The losses due to the floods in Thailand last year are higher than we expected.

-- The company's continuing rapid growth has dragged capitalization.

-- We are lowering our local currency financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Dhipaya to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We are also lowering our ASEAN regional scale rating on the company to 'axA-' from 'axA+'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that Dhipaya's financial profile could weaken further due to uncertainty over losses related to the floods.

Rating Action

On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on Thailand-based Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the ASEAN regional scale rating on Dhipaya to 'axA-' from 'axA+'.

Rationale

We lowered the ratings because we believe that Dhipaya's capital position is unlikely to improve to levels that are commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating. A significant increase in flood-related reinsurance assets and net loss reserves due to last year's floods in Thailand has weakened Dhipaya's capitalization more than we expected. We anticipate a moderate improvement in capitalization over the next 12-24 months to levels that are commensurate with a 'BBB' rating because of potential earnings retention.

We expect flood loss claims to weaken Dhipaya's underwriting results for 2012. However, the company is likely to make an operating profit for the year because of the contribution from its investments. We do not anticipate any further significant increase in flood-related losses because we believe that the company has identified and reserved for most of the losses. However, ultimate losses could still vary from our expectations.

In our opinion, the company's ambitious growth plans could exert further pressure on its capitalization if there is no fresh capital injection.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that Dhipaya's credit profile could further weaken over the next 12-24 months due to the uncertainty surrounding the extent of flood-related losses. In addition, losses from market agreements (sharing of business with other insurers) and from business interruption claims could further develop and negatively affect the company.

We could lower the ratings if Dhipaya's capitalization weakens from the current reported level because of a lower-than-expected improvement over the next 12-24 months, or if risk-adjusted capital, as measured by our capital model, weakens.

We may revise the outlook to stable if Dhipaya can improve and maintain its capitalization at levels that are commensurate with a 'BBB' rating.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency BBB/Negative/-- BBB+/Negative/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency BBB/Negative/-- BBB+/Negative/--

ASEAN Regional Scale axA-/--/-- axA+/--/--