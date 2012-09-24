UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A' rating to Shinhan Bank's (Shinhan; A/Stable/A-1) proposed Australian dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds. The bonds will be drawn down from the bank's A$2 billion debt instrument issuance program. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation.
Shinhan intends to use the bond proceeds for the bank's general corporate purpose. The bonds will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
