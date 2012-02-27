(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has published the second edition of its monthly "MMF Snapshot"
report, with data as at end-January 2012. The report provides consistent and comparable
portfolio analytics across all U.S. and European money market funds (MMFs) publicly rated under
Fitch's Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria.
Fitch's MMF Snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics
relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's consistent analytical
information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data are based on fund
surveillance reports received by Fitch from the fund administrators and fund
managers.
Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is freely
available on Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM
> Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are available in
the MMF Snapshot.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: MMF Snapshot - End-January 2012
here