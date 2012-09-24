Sept 24 - For many European oil refineries, operating performance has been improving in 2012, and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects most refineries to show strengthening results for the full year 2012. Yet Standard & Poor's outlook for the industry remains dim, for various reasons. Sluggish economic prospects and persistent oversupply, notably of gasoline, and structurally higher energy costs are likely to subdue margins for years to come, even though recent refinery closures have reduced capacity.

What's more, we think the rising popularity of diesel-fueled vehicles in Europe and lower demand for gasoline from the U.S., traditionally a key export market, will depress gasoline crack spreads: the differential between the prices of crude and gasoline products. Unless European oil refiners find a way to address this structural supply-demand mismatch, their profitability problems will continue, in our view.

Given our challenging medium-term outlook for the industry, in spite of the 2012 rebound from weak margins since 2009, we have published a commentary titled "What Does The Future Hold For European Oil Refiners?". In this commentary, we outline and describe the implications of the following factors:

-- We believe excess volumes of gasoline will continue to weigh on European refineries' profitability.

-- European refineries face several challenges, including tightening EU environmental regulations, structurally higher oil prices, rising diesel imports, and declining demand.

-- With depressed profitability and cash flows, refineries have been keeping investment levels at a minimum, which risks further undermining their long-term competitiveness.

-- Consequently, we expect sluggish performance for most European refineries and further refinery closures, albeit at a slower pace than over the past 18 months.