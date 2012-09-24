(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 -

Summary analysis -- Gabonese Republic ----------------------------- 24-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/B Country: Gabon

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 362420

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Nov-2007 BB-/B BB-/B

Rationale

The ratings on the Gabonese Republic (Gabon) are constrained by our views of the government's poor track record in its fiscal and debt management and the country's limited experience with uncontroversial election processes, as well as its high economic dependence on oil revenue, and data gaps, particularly with regard to the country's external balance sheet. Rating support stems from strong reported external and fiscal performances, although these may be vulnerable over the next couple of years, and high GDP per capita for the rating category. The government's ambitious structural reform agenda also underpins the ratings.

Gabon's authorities have recently informed Standard & Poor's Ratings Services that they hadn't paid amounts committed to the Eurobond sinking fund. Consequently, we think that fiscal management has deteriorated in recent months. We understand, though, that the government intends to pay the amounts due within the next few months and then adhere to the expected schedule.

The government typically records fiscal surpluses. We note that it paid most of its supplier arrears to Gabonese enterprises by August 2012.

We anticipate Gabon's fiscal debt will represent 17% of GDP this year, illustrating substantial improvement since the early 2000s, when debt stood at 71% of GDP. In 2010 and 2011, the reported fiscal surpluses were lower than in earlier years because of capital expenditure. We believe capital spending will continue to hamper 2012 accounts as we understand the government continued to make some investments related to the co-hosting of the African Cup of Nations in early 2012. The government has made available 2012 fiscal data, but with an unusually long delay. We expect Gabon's current account surplus to average just under 8% of GDP for 2012-2015, despite the downward trend in oil volume that the country produces. Oil production has accounted on average for about 51% of Gabon's nominal GDP, 87% of export income, and 58% of fiscal revenue in the past 10 years.

Gabon's economic growth will likely decelerate somewhat in 2012. We forecast GDP per capita for the year to be $11,500, following a 9% upward revision in official 2005-2010 GDP data based on better coverage of several sectors. Real GDP per capita growth should average 1.7% for 2012-2015, in our opinion. Gabon is part of the Central African Economic and Monetary Union (CEMAC), and its currency, the CFA Franc, is pegged to the euro.

Recovery analysis

We rate Gabon's $1 billion Eurobond due on Dec. 12, 2017 at 'BB-', the same level as the sovereign credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In our default and recovery scenario, we assume a hypothetical event of default due to a prolonged drop in oil prices--or more generally a terms of trade shock--affecting Gabon's GDP, current account balance, and fiscal revenues. As indicated by our 'BB-' rating, however, such a scenario is not our base-case scenario.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of the potential for a downgrade if Gabon's poor payment culture does not improve. For instance, an indication of this could be the government failing to catch up in the next few months with its payments to the sinking fund related to its 2017 Eurobond, or allowing new arrears to accumulate.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we see improvement in fiscal and debt management, particularly if it includes greater transparency.

