Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings says that Liberty Global's (LGI) non-binding and
conditional offer for the remaining shares in Telenet that it does not own might not be negative
for Telenet's rating. Fitch will wait until additional details relating to the offer,
and the offer itself, are clarified before deciding whether any rating action should be taken.
Fitch understands that the change of control clause under the senior facilities
agreement will not be triggered by LGI's outright ownership and that
distributions under the senior facilities agreement are not allowed if Telenet's
leverage is greater than 5x. If LGI is not able to upstream cash to fund the
transaction and leverage Telenet to higher than 5x, then Telenet's rating could
be maintained at 'B+'.
Fitch also notes that the offer is currently non-binding and is conditional upon
no material adverse change occurring with respect to the financial
situation\prospects of Telenet or the financial markets in general. As the offer
is non-binding, cancellable depending on the conditions of the ever volatile
financial markets, and the impact on Telenet's capital structure has yet to be
announced, Fitch will wait for more clarification on the process before
considering any potential rating action.
Telenet's current leverage policy is between 3.5x to 4.5x, however this excludes
finance leases which add another .5x to Fitch's calculation of the metric. The
finance leases are not included in the metric calculation for covenant purposes,
implying that Telenet has another .5x of headroom before reaching the permitted
payment covenant threshold. LGI's own leverage policy is to maintain a leverage
ratio of between 4x and 5x. LGI's other major subsidiaries - Unity Media, KBW,
and UPC are all run at leverage higher than Telenet's current policy.
Telenet generates best in class EBITDA margins and is capable of generating
pre-dividend free cash flow margins of 18%. These characteristics imply that the
company has the potential to be rated at a higher level than the current 'B+'.
This strength could mitigate the negative effects of higher leverage to a
certain extent.