Feb 27 -
Summary analysis -- Barclays Bank PLC ----------------------------- 27-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: National
commercial banks
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
19-Dec-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1
SACP a-
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +2
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Leading business positions in a number of core markets.
-- Reasonably diversified revenue base by business line and geography.
-- Relatively resilient earnings performance.
Weaknesses:
-- Revenue volatility and confidence sensitivity of extensive investment
banking activities.
-- Risks inherent in substantial loan portfolios.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays) is
stable. This reflects our view that Barclays will likely further improve its
capital position by our measures, mainly through retained earnings. Our
ratings assume that Barclays will continue to generate capital even though
earnings prospects remain below potential, reflecting subdued sales and
trading revenues, the sustained low interest rate environment, and our
expectation that impairment charges will modestly rise in 2012. We understand
that Barclays continues to manage its balance sheet and cost base proactively.
We could lower the ratings if we project that Barclays' capital ratio before
diversification adjustments, as measured by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
framework, will not be sustained above 7% over the two year outlook time
horizon. This could lead us to lower our assessment of the bank's capital and
earnings. We could also lower the ratings if a significantly adverse change in
credit quality or asset values leads us to revise down our assessment of
Barclays' risk position. As they move forward, we will also review the rating
implications of proposed regulatory reforms such as the recommendations made
by the U.K. Independent Commission on Banking.
We do not consider a positive rating action likely in the foreseeable future,
but believe that this could occur if Barclays demonstrates a superior risk
management performance based on proven diversification across its businesses.