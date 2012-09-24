(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal S.A's (AM) planned subordinated perpetual capital securities a 'BB(EXP)' expected rating and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'. The Short-term IDR was affirmed at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. The hybrid notes will be unsecured and deeply subordinated, leading to a two-notch differential to the Long-term IDR.

The notes will feature a fixed rate resettable coupon, with the first reset in year ten and subsequently every five years thereafter. There is a step up of 25bps on the second reset date and a subsequent cumulative step up of 75bps fifteen years later. In addition, AM will also have the option to redeem the notes prior to the first call date for accounting, tax, rating agency or change of control reasons.

The notes have been assigned 50% equity credit as they are expected to feature fully discretionary coupon deferral, will be highly loss absorbing and are considered deeply subordinated obligations of the issuer. However, any deferred interest payments will become subsequently due and payable following discretionary distributions on or repurchases of junior or parity securities. Fitch notes that the proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance existing debt, lengthening the maturity profile and slightly improving the liquidity position. The final issue rating will be assigned once Fitch receives final documentation that conforms to information already reviewed by the agency.

AM's ratings continue to reflect its core strengths including its scale as the world's largest steel producer, its leading market positions in most key steel-consuming regions, significant product and geographic diversification, competitive operating cost positions in the various regions in which it operates, and strong participation at all stages of the steel value chain from ownership of raw materials to control of its own distribution networks.

The Negative Outlook reflects the challenging short-term outlook for steel markets, particularly in Western Europe, which will mean a slower rate of debt reduction over the next two to three years compared to previous expectations. While AM continues to make good progress with non-core asset disposals and its cost-saving programmes, these measures will not fully offset the negative impact of weaker organic cash flow generation.

AM's credit metrics will remain weak for the 'BBB-' rating level over the next two years to end-2013, before recovering thereafter. Supporting this recovery will be the company's asset disposal and asset optimisation programmes. While some execution risk remains, a number of measures under these programmes have already been announced and are in progress.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Negative rating action could result if AM's FFO gross leverage is sustained above 3.0x over the next two years and profitability remains under pressure. Notably, should the EBIT margin remain below 5% by 2014. Fitch would also expect FCF generation to remain neutral over the next three years.

Positive: A positive rating action could be considered if the company significantly deleverages including FFO gross leverage below 2.5x and EBIT margins recovering to above 8%.

AM is the largest global steel company and produces a broad range of high-quality finished and semi-finished steel products. Specifically, the company produces flat products, including sheet and plate, long products, including bars, rods and structural shapes and also produces pipes and tubes for various applications and end-uses.