UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 24 ArcelorMittal S.A.
* Moody's assigned a provisional (P)Ba2 long-term rating to the proposed issuance of Subordinated Perpetual Capital Securities (the "Hybrid") by ArcelorMittal S.A. The outlook is negative.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts