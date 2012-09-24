HWL's profitability outlook is fair, in our view. We expect contributions from new investments in utilities and operational improvements at the group's 3G and retailing businesses to offset lower energy prices and discretionary retail spending. HWL's business and geographic diversity should mitigate the effects of the group's exposure to weakening economies in Europe. Nevertheless, FFO is likely to be somewhat sluggish because the group has reduced its stake in its South China port operations. Further, HWL will take scrip dividends from energy associate Husky Energy Inc. (BBB+/Stable/--).

We see limited scope for HWL's leverage to improve in 2012-2013. In our base-case scenario, we expect the group's ratio of FFO to net debt to hover around 20% compared with about 17% in 2011. HWL has recently increased its capital expenditure and investments after limited activity in 2009 and in the first half of 2010. This renewed investment appetite could set back improvement in leverage in 2011, though the group has partly funded its recent investments with equity to moderate leverage increases. The group appears to have a greater willingness to use equity funding, which we believe underlines its commitment to maintain credit ratios that we consider appropriate for the current rating.

HWL's current and projected credit ratios are modest for the rating, particularly compared with its peers in the 'A' category. Nevertheless, the low volatility of HWL's businesses, its satisfactory cash flow generation, and strong financial flexibility mitigate this weakness. These ratios do not take into account divestments, from which HWL has realized significant capital gains, and proceeds to fund investments and for other corporate purposes. The group's willingness to sell assets underpins its strong financial flexibility. The turnaround of HWL's 3G businesses further improves its financial flexibility.

HWL has a portfolio of diverse businesses--mainly telecommunications, container ports, retailing, and energy--in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Property conglomerate Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd. (CKH; not rated) owns 49.97% of HWL. Mr. Li Ka-shing and his family trust own a majority shareholding of 40.43% of CKH as of Dec. 31, 2011.

Liquidity

HWL has "strong" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. In our base-case scenario, we expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 50% in 2012. Our key assumptions are as follows:

-- Sources include FFO of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 30 billion-HK$40 billion, cash and marketable securities of HK$87 billion, undrawn committed facilities of HK$7 billion, and HK$19.5 billion of proceeds from two bond issues in January and February 2012.

-- Uses include debt repayment of HK$29 billion, dividends of about HK$10 billion, and capital expenditure and working capital of about HK$50 billion.

-- The group has good headroom in its bank loan covenants, which include leverage and tangible net worth measures. The group's debt instruments do not have any rating triggers.

In our view, the group has strong financial flexibility, good banking relationships, and a strong standing in the capital market. A number of the group's operating and associated companies are listed, widely held, and have a good level of liquidity. The group's unencumbered and good-quality investment properties further support its financial flexibility.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that HWL will generate satisfactory cash flows, manage its leverage at its target ratio of net debt to net capital of 25%, and maintain strong liquidity. Our outlook also factors in the group's strong financial flexibility, including its willingness and record of divesting assets to raise funds, and its effective control over cash-rich affiliates to stabilize its credit profile.

We may lower the rating if HWL deviates materially from its articulated financial leverage target and its liquidity significantly weakens, such that its cash and liquid funds are less than total borrowings due during the next two years. Further, we could lower the rating if HWL's adjusted ratio of consolidated debt to capital exceeds 50% on a sustained basis. This could happen if the group's debt-funded investments and acquisitions are more than we expected, and its cash flow protection weakens and shows no signs of recovering.

The upside potential to the rating is limited due to HWL's modest credit ratios. However, we may raise the rating if: (1) strategic transactions, including divestments, spin-offs, and initial public offerings, substantially reduce the group's consolidated borrowings; and (2) the 3G business maintains positive free cash flow while increasing operating scale. We will consider HWL's credit profile to have improved if the group sustains a ratio of adjusted consolidated FFO to debt of more than 30%.