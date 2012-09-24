The 'B+' issue rating reflects a three-notch differential with our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) on ArcelorMittal in application of our notching methodology, which calls for:

-- A two-notch deduction for subordination because the CCR on ArcelorMittal is speculative grade (that is, 'BB+' or below); and

-- An additional one-notch deduction for payment flexibility to reflect the fact that the deferral of coupon payments is optional.

The notching down of our issue rating on the proposed securities is linked to our perception of a currently low likelihood of deferral. Should we consider that this risk has grown, we could increase the notching significantly and, in relative terms, more quickly than a revision of the CCR would call for.

Given our view that the proposed securities have "intermediate" equity content, we will treat 50% of the related coupon payment as an interest expense charge and 50% of the principal as debt. The proposed issue is therefore credit-supportive, although we already factor it into the current ratings and our assumption of seeing adjusted debt decrease toward $30 billion (from $37.6 billion at year-end 2011).

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S PERMANENCE

Although the proposed securities are permanent, they can be called at any time following "special events" listed in the documentation, including tax changes or if credit agencies considered the securities had lost their equity content. In addition, there is a general repurchase and cancellation provision, under which ArcelorMittal can repurchase the proposed notes in the open market or redeem them for cash as of the first call date, and on each annual interest payment date thereafter.

We view the first margin step-up of 25 basis points (bps) following the proposed securities' tenth anniversary as low and not affecting the permanence of the instruments. After the 25th anniversary, the proposed securities are subject to a margin step-up for a total of 100 bps and an issuer call. We believe that this significant step-up, unmitigated by any current commitment to replace the instruments at that time, would provide ArcelorMittal an incentive to redeem the instruments on that call date.

Consequently, and in accordance with our criteria, we will no longer recognize the instruments as having "intermediate" equity content following the first step-up date, since the economic period until its economic maturity would then be less than 15 years. However, we classify the instruments' equity content as "intermediate" until the first step-up date, providing we believe the loss of the beneficial intermediate equity content treatment will not cause the instruments to be called at that point. We could also revise the equity content to "minimal" if we saw a change in ArcelorMittal's financial policy, which would imply a heightened risk of redemption of the instruments. Our current assessment of equity content is supported by our perception of management's commitment to reducing adjusted debt and strengthening its credit profile.

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S DEFERABILITY

In our view, ArcelorMittal's option to defer payment on the proposed securities is "discretionary," according to our criteria. This means that the company may choose not to pay accrued interest on an interest payment date because it has no obligation to do so. However, any outstanding deferred interest payment will have to be settled in cash if, in an ordinary general meeting, ArcelorMittal's shareholders decide on the payment of a dividend or if the company pays interest on, redeems, or repurchases equally ranking or junior securities. We see this as a negative factor.

However, this condition remains acceptable under our methodology, because once the issuer has settled the deferred amount, it may still choose to defer on the next interest payment date.

There are several considerations that modestly weaken the deferability of the instrument in our opinion: the coupons are cumulative, deferred interest accrues further interest, and ArcelorMittal cannot pay dividends while deferred interest is outstanding.

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT'S SUBORDINATION

The proposed securities and coupons are intended to constitute unsecured and subordinated obligations of ArcelorMittal. The proposed securities rank senior to the common shares.

RATINGS LIST

New Rating

ArcelorMittal

Proposed Subordinated B+