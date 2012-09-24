These strengths are partly offset by Forvaltaren's short-dated debt profile, which creates exposure to refinancing risk, and the company's investment program, which could lead to further debt accumulation.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view that there is a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Fastighets AB Forvaltaren's:

-- "Important" role for Sundbyberg, where the company is regarded as an important contributor to the city's overall infrastructure and public policy; and

-- "Very strong" link with the city, which is actively involved in defining Forvaltaren's strategy, appoints Forvaltaren's board of directors, and intends to maintain its 100% ownership over the medium term.

We consider Forvaltaren to have a "very strong" enterprise profile due to its low industry risk, excellent economic fundamentals, and strong market position. Specifically, the company has 7,938 units in the Sundbyberg area. Forvaltaren currently has a waiting list of 33,000 individuals, which in addition to very strong demand for rental apartments in the growing city of Sundbyberg, provides for minimal vacancies in its housing stock.

Forvaltaren's properties are generally well maintained. Due to its robust operating performance, Forvaltaren has managed to uphold a consistently high level of maintenance. We forecast that maintenance levels will continue to increase to SEK197 million by year-end 2014 compared with SEK124 million in 2011.

We assess Forvaltaren's financial profile as "strong" due to the company's conservative financial policies and robust balance sheet. Forvaltaren has entered an expansionary phase and intends to invest about SEK1.4 billion in 2012-2014. Because these planned investments will add about SEK250 million in net new borrowing per year, we forecast the company's ratio of debt to EBITDA will increase to 11.9x by year-end 2014 from 9.3x in 2011. However, we believe there is ample room for the company to absorb new financing thanks to a very strong loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 22% and headroom within its interest coverage ratios.

Forvaltaren's debt portfolio, like those of the company's domestic peers, has a short-term structure, making the company sensitive to refinancing risk. However, these risks are partly offset by committed bank facilities.

Liquidity

We consider Forvaltaren's liquidity position to be "strong". In August 2012, the company had available liquidity, including bank facilities, equivalent to a strong 126% of liquidity uses over the subsequent 12 months.

Forvaltaren conducts about 50% of its financing in the commercial paper market. Given the short-term maturity structure of its debt portfolio, refinancing risk is offset by comprehensive liquidity backup lines in the form of credit facilities from banks.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Forvaltaren's SACP will remain at its current level, supported by the company's "very strong" enterprise profile and "strong" financial profile. We expect no material changes in Forvaltaren's ownership and support structure to the extent that it would affect our view of the company's role for or link to Sundbyberg.

We could raise the ratings if Forvaltaren's financial profile were to strengthen. This could happen in the event of a significantly stronger liquidity position relative to uses of funds than we currently expect or if the debt financing of investments were to increase notably less than we expect. We could also raise the ratings if we were to positively reassess the company's role for or link to Sundbyberg.

The ratings could come under pressure if Forvaltaren's financial profile were to deteriorate. This could happen if the company's investment program were to sharply increase leverage or if its liquidity position relative to short-term debt maturities were to weaken significantly. The ratings could also come under pressure if Forvaltaren's enterprise profile were to deteriorate materially. Moreover, we could consider a negative rating action if the company's role for or link to the city were to decline.

