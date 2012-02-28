(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Centrica PLC ---------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Gas transmission

and distribution

Mult. CUSIP6: 15639K

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-May-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

04-Mar-1999 A/A-1 A/A-1

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

GBP400 mil 5.875% med-term nts due 11/02/2012 A- 29-May-2009

US$8 bil med-term note Prog 10/22/2001: sr

unsecd A- 29-May-2009

JPY3 bil 1.045% med-term nts ser 3 due

02/27/2013 A- 29-May-2009

GBP200 mil municipal index (including tap

issuance of GBP50mil) med-term nts due

09/04/2026 A- 29-May-2009

GBP250 mil 4.129% med-term nts due 03/09/2029 A- 29-May-2009

GBP300 mil 5.5% med-term nts due 10/24/2016 A- 29-May-2009

GBP770 mil 7.% med-term nts due 09/19/2033 A- 29-May-2009

GBP400 mil 7.% med-term nts due 09/19/2018 A- 29-May-2009

EUR750 mil 7.125% med-term nts due 12/09/2013 A- 29-May-2009

GBP350 mil 5.125% med-term nts due 12/10/2014 A- 29-May-2009

GBP500 mil 6.375% med-term nts due 03/10/2022 A- 29-May-2009

US$100 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 15 due

11/04/2014 A- 05-May-2010

US$70 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 16 due

03/31/2015 A- 12-Jan-2011

US$70 mil 5.9% US$70 million due March 31 2015

med-term nts due 04/16/2027 A- 12-Jan-2011

4(2) CP prog auth amt US$2 bil A-2 29-May-2009

US$8 bil med-term note Prog 10/22/2001: S-T

debt A-2 29-May-2009

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based utility Centrica PLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile. Our assessment of Centrica's "strong" business risk profile is based on the company's leading positions in the U.K. energy supply market, most notably in gas, where its market share was 41.2% in December 2011. We also note the company's materially strengthened vertical integration following important upstream acquisitions in 2009, and an element of geographic diversification through Centrica's growing North American business.

These strengths are offset by Centrica's ongoing needs to replace largely mature upstream gas reserves, which, together with its short commodity position and lack of regulated activities, create the potential for earnings volatility, although Centrica has not yet experienced this in its current form. Another rating weakness is the intensely competitive U.K. retail supply market in which Centrica operates, which is also exposed to increasing political risk. We consider that Centrica's relatively low carbon footprint positions it well to benefit in the longer term from the U.K. government's Electricity Market Reforms, but in the short term we anticipate that this could be offset by construction risk, particularly if Centrica proceeds with a new nuclear build.

Centrica's "intermediate" financial risk profile reflects the company's solid capital structure and debt coverage ratios; its consistently positive discretionary cash flow generation; and its strong liquidity. These positive factors are only partly offset by our view that the current strength of Centrica's debt coverage ratios might not be sustainable in the longer term, in light of the company's stated aim of continuing to invest upstream in order to maintain its vertical hedge. That said, Centrica's "intermediate" financial risk profile assumes that the company will maintain ratios at least commensurate with the current rating.