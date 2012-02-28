UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 28-Feb-2012
===============================================================================
Standard & Poor's contact: Jerry Fang, Hong Kong (852) 2533-3563
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: China
Mult. CUSIP6: 975731
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--
23-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil 8.5% nts due 04/08/2016 B+ 28-Feb-2012
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
BOGOTA, Feb 16 Colombian holding company Corficolombiana said it had no knowledge of bribes paid by Brazil's Odebrecht engineering firm in connection with a joint highway project suspended amid a Latin America-wide bribery scandal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has set up a "Taskforce USA" to monitor the effects of President Donald Trump's decisions on its business, which includes a new $1 billion sponge-iron plant in Texas.