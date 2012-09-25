Sept 25 Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom Indonesia)

* Moody's says that the Central Jakarta District Court's decision to accept a bankruptcy petition against Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) could have negative implications for its Baa1 issuer rating and the Baa1 rating of its parent, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom Indonesia), although no rating action has been taken for now and the outlook remains stable.