(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Russian Republic of Sakha (Yakutia)'s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and National Long-term to 'AA+(rus)' from 'AA(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency has also upgraded Sakha's Short-term foreign currency rating to 'F3' from 'B'. The rating action also affects the region's outstanding domestic bonds of RUB9.4bn.

The upgrade reflects the region's sound budgetary performance, low level of debt and diversifying and growing economy. The ratings also factor in the expected growth of the region's contingent risk and high dependence on federal transfers.

Any positive rating action is subject to further improvement of Sakha's budgetary performance well above Fitch's expectations, coupled with the control of net overall risk below 20% of current revenue. Conversely, growth of contingent liabilities significantly above Fitch's expectations and/or debt coverage deterioration above direct debt maturity profile would lead to a downgrade.

Fitch forecasts Sakha will maintain a sound budgetary performance with a strong operating margin at about 16% in 2012-2014 driven by continued economic growth. Sakha's economy is set to grow at above-national rates in 2012-2014, which will stimulate tax base expansion. Sakha's GRP per capita exceeds the national median by 2x. Rapid development of oil and gas projects improves and diversifies the region's tax base, although dependence of Sakha on the top 10 taxpayers remains high

The agency expects the region's direct risk to remain low at about RUB10bn in absolute terms and at about 10% of current revenue in 2012. Sakha's debt coverage ratio (direct risk/current balance) will be exceptionally strong at below one year in 2012-2014. Debt coverage remains well below the region's debt maturity profile, which is spread over the next four years. Together with abundant liquidity, this will continue to support the region's financial position in 2012-2014. Fitch expects minor deficits before debt variation at less than 1% of total revenue in 2012-2014, which will limit direct risk growth.

Disproportionate growth of contingent risk could pose high pressure on Sakha's creditworthiness. Sakha's indirect risk accounted for more than 50% of the region's total indebtedness and reached RUB21bn at end-2011. The republic has a wide network of public sector enterprises (PSEs) mainly due to its vast territory, underdeveloped infrastructure and severe climate. The PSEs are involved in the execution of regional policy including the implementation of some capital projects on behalf of the region.

Sakha is heavily reliant on financial transfers from the federal budget due to the high cost of public goods provision. It received about 44% of current revenue in the form of various current transfers from the federation in 2011. Dependence on federal transfers limits the region's financial flexibility and poses restrictions on liquidity management.

Sakha is Russia's largest region by area situated in Siberia and is rich in natural resources. It accounts for 0.7% of the national population and 1% of the national GDP.