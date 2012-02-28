(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Brussels Airport Holding S.A./N.V. ------------ 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Belgium

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Jul-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

22-Jun-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The ratings on Belgium-based airport operator The Brussels Airport Co. (BAC) and Brussels Airport Holding S.A./N.V. (BAH) (together, the group) reflect our view of the group's high debt levels, historically material shareholder distributions; and refinancing risk when all of the group's debt matures in 2015.

The ratings also reflect the group's strong business risk profile, with a high level of origin-and-destination passengers; a regulatory environment that includes an established five-year price agreement with the airlines through March 2016; and a strong history of operational cost control. We assess the group's business risk profile and its liquidity profile as "strong", and its financial risk profile as "aggressive" under our criteria.

The 'BB+' ratings on the group are based on the stand-alone credit profile of 'bb+', as well as our view that there is a "low" likelihood that the group will benefit from timely and sufficient extraordinary government support from the Kingdom of Belgium (AA/Negative/A-1+ unsolicited ratings) in the event of financial distress. The government maintains a 25% ownership stake in the airport through its investment vehicle, Societe Federale de Participations et d'Investissement/Federale Participatie-en Investeringsmaatschappij. In accordance with our criteria, for government related entities, our view of this "low" likelihood is based on our assessment of the group's:

-- "Limited" link with the Belgian government due to the latter's 25% minority ownership stake.

-- "Limited" role for the Belgian government. In our opinion, the Belgian government is more interested in maintaining operations at the airport than in the group's credit quality.

S&P base-case operating scenario

The group reported solid operational performance in 2011. Traffic grew by 9.3% and transfer traffic grew by over 30%, reflecting Brussels Airlines' continued inclusion within the Star Alliance Network, and supportive economic conditions, both of which resulted in several new routes.

However, we believe that the poor macroeconomic outlook in Europe could constrain passenger levels at the airport in 2012. The volume of air travel usually moves in the same direction as GDP and therefore we anticipate slowing demand. We recently lowered our growth assumptions for real GDP in the European Economic and Monetary Union to 0% in 2012, from 0.4% previously. We attach a 40% probability of a double dip recession in the eurozone in 2012 (for further details see "Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call" published on Jan. 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

As a result, our base-case credit scenario forecasts muted passenger growth volumes in 2012, of up to 2%, based on our macroeconomic outlook. Tariffs however, are expected to rise. These tariffs, which are reset each April, are based on inflation/deflation and also include a return for capital investments. The return on the capital investment in the period from April 2012 to March 2013 is 0.82%. We also anticipate that commercial operations will remain healthy and the airport will continue to keep a tight grip on costs. As a result of all of these factors, we anticipate that the group's EBITDA margins will remain similar to 2011 levels in the high 50% range, among the highest of Standard & Poor's rated European Airports.