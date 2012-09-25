UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Sony Life Insurance Co. Ltd. --------------------------- 25-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency A+/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Feb-2012 A+/-- --/--
02-Sep-2010 AA-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/Stable 09-Feb-2012
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts