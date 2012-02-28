(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We expect Zhong An's contract sales to remain
weak in the next 12 months.
-- We believe the Hangzhou-based company's liquidity has
weakened to "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria.
-- We are lowering the long-term corporate credit rating on
Zhong An to 'B' from 'B+'. We are also lowering our Greater
China scale credit rating on the company to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Zhong
An's liquidity may deteriorate in the next one year.
Rating Action
On Feb. 28, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its long-term corporate credit rating on Hangzhou-based Zhong An
Real Estate Ltd. to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is negative. At
the same time, we lowered our Greater China scale credit rating
on Zhong An to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'.