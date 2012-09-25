(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Singapore's three banks are likely to be opportunistic in diversifying their borrowing sources, as they continue to rely on deposits for their core funding. The three banks are DBS Bank Ltd ('AA-'/Stable), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp ('AA-'/Stable) and United Overseas Bank Limited ('AA-'/Stable).

The three domestic banks have, over the past two years, upsized their commercial papers and medium-term notes programmes and broadened into new markets. Low interest rates and investors' preference for highly-rated financial institutions have presented an opportunity for Singapore banks to procure cheap funds from debt capital markets. Raising funds from the capital market in moderation not only aids the banks' funding diversity and flexibility, but also improves their assets/liabilities maturity profile.

Outstanding commercial papers, senior notes and subordinated debt - largely in US dollars - have doubled over the past 18 months but represented only a modest 7.7% of their total interest-bearing liabilities at end-June 2012. By contrast, deposits account for over 80% of total interest-bearing liabilities, backed by their solid franchise, ample liquidity and a sound regulatory environment in Singapore.

The Singapore banks have maintained their efforts in gathering US dollar deposits, which expanded 9% in H112 (2011: 28%: 2010: 13%). This, together with loan growth of only 2% in H112, has allowed the USD loans/deposits ratio to ease to an average 132% at end-June 2012 (end-2011: 142%; end-2010: 110%). Their overall loans/deposits ratio range between 85% and 90%.

The report titled "Singapore Banks: Funding Profile Update" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore Banks: Funding Profile Update

here