(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Korea-based steelmaker Hyundai Steel Co. At the same time, we kept the outlook on the ratings at stable. However, we lowered the standalone credit profile (SACP) for Hyundai Steel to 'bb' from 'bb+' while reflecting two notches of support from its parent Hyundai Motor Group (the group), whose core company is Hyundai Motor Co. (BBB+/Stable/--), instead of one notch.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that a strong likelihood of support from the group would offset deterioration in the financial risk profile for Hyundai Steel over the next 12-18 months," said Sangyun Han, a credit analyst at Standard & Poor's. "We expect the financial risk profile to deteriorate until 2013 as a result of its investment in a new blast furnace but to recover from 2014, when the blast furnace is due to commence operation.

"Also, we believe the new blast furnace is likely to increase the company's strategic importance to the group, whose credit quality has strengthened, as evidenced by our raising of the ratings on Hyundai Motor this March."

Our lowering of the SACP for Hyundai Steel to 'bb' from 'bb+' reflects our view that measures of the company's credit quality are unlikely to be commensurate with the current SACP over the next 12-18 months, because of investment in the new blast furnace and a challenging environment for the steel industry amid moderating demand for steel.

In our base case forecast, we expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt for the company to be around 14% this year and next year, below our previous downgrade trigger of 15%. We assume the company's sales in 2012 will decline 4% year on year and its EBITDA margin will be 12.8%, and in 2013 sales will rise 3% year on year and the EBITDA margin will be 12.6%. This compares with a 39% year-on-year rise in sales in 2011 and a 13.0% EBITDA margin as a result of two new blast furnaces going into full operation. In our view, the fall in Hyundai Steel's profitability in 2012 is likely to be modest, given lower volatility in long steel prices, as a result of the company's strong position in the domestic market, and a steep decline in raw material prices. Still, we expect Hyundai Steel's profitability to continue to fall in 2013 because of a continuing oversupply of steel in the region.

At the same time, we reflect two notches of support from the group in our final ratings on Hyundai Steel instead of the previous one notch. In our view, the company's new blast furnace investment strengthens steel-auto integration in the group, thus increasing the company's strategic importance to the group. The group is likely to consume 33% of Hyundai Steel's total crude steel production by 2014, up from 23% in 2011 and 16% in 2010. Also, the group is likely to depend on the company for 56% of its automotive steel needs by 2014, from 33% in 2011 and 19% in 2010.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that investment in the new blast furnace is likely to weaken the company's financial risk profile in 2012 and 2013, but operation of the new blast furnace will likely produce a recovery in 2014. Also, the stable outlook reflects a strong likelihood that the group will support Hyundai Steel in the event of financial distress, given the steelmaker's increasing importance to the group.

We may lower the ratings on the company if the ratio of its FFO to debt falls below 12% on a sustained basis, likely as a result of weak operating cash flow due to challenging market conditions or heavier-than-expected capital investment. Also, we may lower the rating if the company's relationship with the group weakens significantly. On the other hand, we could raise the rating if the financial risk profile for the company improves, such as if it exceeds 25% of FFO to debt on a sustained basis. Also, we could raise the rating if the company's relationship with the group strengthens significantly.

