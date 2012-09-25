(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed AEGON Bank N.V.'s (AEGON Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The revision of the Outlook follows the rating action on AEGON Bank's ultimate parent AEGON N.V. (AEGON; 'A'/Negative; see 'Fitch Affirms AEGON's Ratings; Outlook Revised to Negative' dated 21 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

AEGON Bank's Long-Term IDR is support-driven and notched down once from the senior debt ratings of its ultimate 100% shareholder AEGON in line with Fitch's criteria, as the bank is considered to be strategically important to AEGON.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS

AEGON Bank's IDRs are sensitive to any change in the probability of support from AEGON. Fitch considers this probability to be high and has no reason to believe that this may change in the foreseeable future.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING

AEGON Bank's Support Rating reflects its continued strategic role and integration with its ultimate 100% shareholder, AEGON. The bank is wholly-owned by AEGON, shares the same brand name, management, support functions and is of strategic importance in cross selling group insurance products to common clientele.

The Support Rating is sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of AEGON to provide timely support to AEGON Bank. This could arise through any change in ownership or strategic group direction, leading Fitch to believe the bank may no longer be strategically important. This is not Fitch's base case scenario.

The rating actions are as follows:

AEGON Bank N.V.

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'