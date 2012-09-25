(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 -

-- Largely unnoticed, Switzerland's decision to stem the appreciation of the Swiss franc has led to a de facto recycling of funds from the eurozone periphery to its core, via the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

-- While the SNB does not detail its foreign exchange holdings, we estimate that it has bought around EUR80 billion of sovereign bonds issued by the eurozone's "core" of Germany, France, The Netherlands, Finland, and Austria during the first seven months of 2012 alone.

-- The SNB's eurozone bond buying during the seven months of 2012 is equivalent to about 48% of the combined full-year deficits we estimate for the eurozone core for the whole of 2012, up from 9% in 2011.

-- In our view, this has significantly contributed to the declining yields on bonds issued by the core sovereigns during 2012.

Deposit inflows originating in the eurozone periphery are largely being recycled via the Swiss National Bank into highly-rated eurozone sovereign bonds in the core, according to a report published by Standard & Poor's. This is contributing to the declining yields on bonds issued by those core sovereigns--Germany, France, The Netherlands, Finland, and Austria.

The report "How The Swiss National Bank Is Driving Down Yields For The Eurozone Core" examines balance of payments data for Switzerland before and after the financial crisis.

Since the onset of the global financial crisis, the dynamics of Switzerland's balance of payments have fundamentally changed. Instead of investing its large current account surpluses abroad via purchases of overseas assets, as it did habitually before the crisis, the Swiss private sector has been accumulating savings at home.

At the same time, Swiss domestic banks have been reducing their claims on the eurozone periphery, while experiencing large inflows of deposits from nervous foreign investors pursuing safe havens. The resulting twin current and financial account surpluses have driven an unprecedented surge in the foreign exchange reserves held at the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to 79% of GDP in mid-2012 from 15% of Swiss GDP in mid-2008.

"While the SNB does not detail its foreign exchange holdings by issuer, we estimate that it has bought around EUR80 billion of bonds issued by the core sovereigns during the first seven months of 2012 alone," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Frank Gill.

"We estimate this is equivalent to about 48% of the expected combined full-year deficits of the core for the whole of 2012," he added.

"These estimates are subject to some uncertainty, but the scale of the buying is without question extensive," Mr. Gill said.

In our opinion, this recycling of euros from the periphery to the core is a significant contributing factor to the declining yields on bonds issued by the core eurozone sovereigns during 2012 (the blended average 10-year yield of the core sovereigns stood at 2.15% year-to-date, versus 3.04% in 2011).

We think this "euro-recycling" is exacerbating the trend of diverging market conditions for sovereign bonds in the eurozone.