Feb 28 -
OVERVIEW
-- Since our previous review of CB MezzCAP Limited
Partnership in December 2009, the underlying portfolio has
suffered further principal deficiency events.
-- Based on our analysis of delinquencies, deferrals, and
cumulative defaults, as provided in the latest available
investor report of January 2012, we have lowered all of our
ratings in the transaction.
-- CB MezzCAP Limited Partnership is a German SME
transaction backed by a static portfolio of profit participation
agreements.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit
ratings on CB MezzCAP Limited Partnership's class A, B, C, D,
and E notes (see list below).
CB MezzCAP is a German small and midsize enterprise (SME)
transaction that closed in April 2006. The underlying collateral
comprises payment claims of the issuer against German SMEs under
profit participation agreements (PPAs). In the event of an
insolvency or liquidation of a relevant SME, the issuer's claims
under the PPAs are subordinated to the claims of all other
creditors of the company, but rank ahead of shareholders.