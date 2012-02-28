(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based ING Bank
Slaski's (ING BSK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this release.
ING BSK's Long- and Short-term IDRs are based on the
potential support that it can expect to receive from its parent,
ING Bank NV (ING Bank; 'A+'/Stable), if needed. ING BSK is a
strategic investment by ING Bank and is integrated with its
parent.
ING BSK's 'bbb+' Viability Rating is underpinned by the
bank's stable customer deposit base (88% of total funding at
end-2011), ample liquidity, conservative risk management and
consistent performance.
The majority of customer deposits are sourced from sticky
and granular household savings. The liquidity buffer comprises a
large portfolio of unencumbered debt (Polish sovereign risk),
which totalled about PLN22bn (or about 32% of total assets) at
end-2011.
ING BSK's solid results in 2011 were mainly driven by higher
net interest income (NII) and notably lower loan impairment
charges (LICs). Better NII reflects significant loan growth (up
20% yoy), which allowed the bank to widen its net interest
margin to 289bp at end-2011 (end-2010: 280bp) despite higher
funding costs. However, a further improvement in margins is
likely to be challenging given growing competition for deposits
and a likely lower demand for credit.
Fitch does not expect a marked deterioration in the loan
portfolio in 2012, but moderate growth in bad debts and LICs is
likely, reflecting the expansion and seasoning of the loan
portfolio (essentially mortgages). ING BSK's modest impaired
loans ratio of 4.2% at end-2011 was one of the lowest in the
sector and reflects the bank's conservative credit risk
management.
As of 1 January 2012 ING BSK acquired 100% stakes in two
Polish sister companies (leasing and factoring businesses) from
ING Lease Holding NV. Fitch considers these acquisitions to be
marginally negative for the bank's Viability Rating. The agency
estimates that the consolidation of the new subsidiaries will
reduce the Fitch core capital ratio by about 1ppt (end-2011:
13.6%) and will cause the loans/deposits ratio to increase to
around 80% (end-2011: 72%).
At end-2011, ING BSK was the fourth-largest bank in Poland
in terms of total assets, with about a 5.5% share in system
assets and 7% in household deposits.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'