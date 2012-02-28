(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Ceska pojistovna a.s. ------------------------- 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Czech Republic

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jan-2012 A-/-- --/--

17-Jan-2012 A/-- --/--

27-Jan-2009 A+/-- --/--

07-Feb-2008 A/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Czech Republic-based composite insurer Ceska pojistovna a.s. (Ceska) reflect the company's strong operating performance, competitive position, and capitalization. These strengths are partly offset by the relatively low quality of its capital and the highly competitive conditions in the Czech insurance industry.