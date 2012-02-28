(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has placed Pharma Finance 3 S.r.l.'s Class A and B notes on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:
EUR89.54m class A floating-rate notes rated 'AAsf'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
EUR6.08m class B floating-rate notes rated 'AA-sf'; placed on Rating Watch
Negative
EUR13.30m class C floating-rate notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The RWN is due to exposure to Intesa San Paolo S.p.A. (IntesaSP, the transaction
account bank), following its downgrade to 'A-'/Negative/'F2'. According to the
original documentation, the transaction account bank needed to maintain a rating
of at least 'F1', subsequently lowered to 'F2' on 15 February 2012. Fitch has
received a letter signed by the originator and the issuer stating their
intention to change the transaction account bank if its rating is not compliant
with Fitch's updated counterparty criteria for notes rated 'AAsf' or below.
Although Fitch views this commitment positively, the RWN reflects that the
transaction account bank's current rating is not sufficient to support a 'AAsf'
rating on the notes. It also factors in Fitch's proposed enhancements to its
structured finance counterparty criteria, (see "Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to
SF Counterparty Criteria To Address Changing Landscape" dated 14 February 2012
at www.fitchratings.com).
The agency expects to resolve the RWN on the notes upon completion of the
criteria amendments and will take into account the positions of transactions and
counterparties at that time, in accordance with the revised criteria.
The transaction ended its warehouse phase in December 2010 and started to
amortise in September 2011, allowing an increase in the available credit
enhancement to the rated notes.
Although the transaction has not recorded any default or delinquency so far, the
current rating reflects the excessive concentration risk in terms of obligors,
Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASLs) and regions, as well as the long risk horizon.
As of December 2011, 54.95% of the obligors in the portfolio accounted for more
than 0.5% of the overall portfolio, top 5 ASL for 34.02% and the top 3 regions
for 52.77%.
In Fitch's view, the transaction's ratings are more closely related to Italian
sovereign risk than other Italian securitisation transactions, as a significant
portion of the pharmacies' turnover comes from the sale of drugs financed by
Italian regions and ASLs. However, there is not a direct link as Fitch expects
that potentially reduced government cash flows will be partially offset by
increased private expenditure.
Since closing, the amounts deposited in the cash reserve account and commingling
reserve account have been at their target amounts of EUR1.66m and EUR2.17m,
respectively. As of December 2011, Fitch excess spread for the transaction was
5.24% of rated notes principal balance outstanding at the last quarterly IPD.
The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the guarantor of the class C notes and
will cover any interest or principal shortfall under the class C notes. Its
ratings have remained 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+' since closing.