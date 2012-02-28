(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has placed Pharma Finance 3 S.r.l.'s Class A and B notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:

EUR89.54m class A floating-rate notes rated 'AAsf'; placed on Rating Watch Negative

EUR6.08m class B floating-rate notes rated 'AA-sf'; placed on Rating Watch Negative

EUR13.30m class C floating-rate notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The RWN is due to exposure to Intesa San Paolo S.p.A. (IntesaSP, the transaction account bank), following its downgrade to 'A-'/Negative/'F2'. According to the original documentation, the transaction account bank needed to maintain a rating of at least 'F1', subsequently lowered to 'F2' on 15 February 2012. Fitch has received a letter signed by the originator and the issuer stating their intention to change the transaction account bank if its rating is not compliant with Fitch's updated counterparty criteria for notes rated 'AAsf' or below.

Although Fitch views this commitment positively, the RWN reflects that the transaction account bank's current rating is not sufficient to support a 'AAsf' rating on the notes. It also factors in Fitch's proposed enhancements to its structured finance counterparty criteria, (see "Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to SF Counterparty Criteria To Address Changing Landscape" dated 14 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

The agency expects to resolve the RWN on the notes upon completion of the criteria amendments and will take into account the positions of transactions and counterparties at that time, in accordance with the revised criteria.

The transaction ended its warehouse phase in December 2010 and started to amortise in September 2011, allowing an increase in the available credit enhancement to the rated notes.

Although the transaction has not recorded any default or delinquency so far, the current rating reflects the excessive concentration risk in terms of obligors, Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASLs) and regions, as well as the long risk horizon. As of December 2011, 54.95% of the obligors in the portfolio accounted for more than 0.5% of the overall portfolio, top 5 ASL for 34.02% and the top 3 regions for 52.77%.

In Fitch's view, the transaction's ratings are more closely related to Italian sovereign risk than other Italian securitisation transactions, as a significant portion of the pharmacies' turnover comes from the sale of drugs financed by Italian regions and ASLs. However, there is not a direct link as Fitch expects that potentially reduced government cash flows will be partially offset by increased private expenditure.

Since closing, the amounts deposited in the cash reserve account and commingling reserve account have been at their target amounts of EUR1.66m and EUR2.17m, respectively. As of December 2011, Fitch excess spread for the transaction was 5.24% of rated notes principal balance outstanding at the last quarterly IPD.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the guarantor of the class C notes and will cover any interest or principal shortfall under the class C notes. Its ratings have remained 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+' since closing.