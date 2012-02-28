(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG ---- 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Dec-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

03-Dec-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP bb

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-2)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +7

GRE Support 0

Group Support +7

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Fully owned subsidiary of DZ BANK.

-- Membership of the German Cooperative Banking Sector's protection scheme.

-- New commercial real estate strategy for German markets and clients more in line with DZ BANK and the sector.

-- Demonstrated and ongoing support from DZ BANK in the form of funding, liquidity, and capital.

Weaknesses:

-- Weaker strategic importance and business integration with the cooperative sector than core members.

-- Wholesale business model with limited earnings and business diversification in a cyclical commercial real estate sector.

-- Weak capitalization for its concentrated risk profile.