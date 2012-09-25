We also lowered the issue rating on the company's EUR60 million revolving credit facility to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating on this instrument is unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The downgrade follows a severe deterioration in the European, and notably French, automotive market situation and outlook, which in turn leads to weak demand for engineering steel from the automakers and autosuppliers that remain Captain Bidco's main customers. This has already led to a 47% year-on-year EBITDA decline in the second quarter of 2012, and we expect weak operating performance to continue in the second half of 2012 with recovery in 2013 remaining very uncertain at this stage. We therefore expect the company to post very weak financial ratios, with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio in the 9x-10x range in the next 12 months (in the 7.5x-8.5x range when excluding the shareholder loan). The rating is supported, however, by adequate liquidity, in our view, with no maturities in 2012-2015, and by our expectation of at least neutral free operating cash flow in the next six months.

Captain Bidco recorded a 15% sales volume decline year on year in the six months to June 2012 and we expect at least the same reduction for the full year based on:

-- Our forecast of a 0.6% GDP contraction in the eurozone and a 6% reduction in automotive industry demand in Western Europe in 2012; and

-- The company's predominant exposure to French car producers, which have experienced greater falls in demand this year than their German counterparts.

Taking into account the company's high operating leverage, we forecast under our base-case scenario that Captain Bidco will generate about EUR45 million-EUR50 million of EBITDA in 2012, of which EUR38 million was achieved in the six months to June 30. Lower profitability in the second half of the year is explained by a peak in maintenance expenditures of about EUR10 million, which will be expensed in the third quarter.

We therefore expect that funds from operations in the second half of the year will be neutral or even negative. We anticipate, however, that the company should be able to achieve at least neutral free operating cash flow given likely working capital inflow and low capital expenditures of about EUR20 million.

We currently expect that interest coverage by EBITDA may drop to about 1x in 2012, or 1.3x when excluding payment in kind interest on the shareholder loan.

Liquidity

We continue to assess Captain Bidco's liquidity as "adequate." We estimate the ratio of sources to uses will be comfortably above 1.2x for the next 12 months.

The key sources of liquidity include EUR88.5 million available under the revolving credit facility (RCF) and factoring facility--which mature in 2017 and 2016, respectively--that can be used to finance negative free operating cash flow, if the company's performance deteriorates beyond our current expectations.

Captain Bidco will not have material debt maturities in the next couple of years. The existing capital structure comprises a EUR300 million bridge loan, which is to be automatically extended for seven years in October 2012 in line with the credit agreement.

Under the RCF agreement, the company is subject to a gross drawn leverage maintenance covenant limiting its drawing under the RCF to 2.25x EBITDA. Although the RCF remains fully undrawn at this time, we estimate that the company would need to generate about EUR27 million in EBITDA to be able to fully draw the EUR60 million RCF.

The incurrence covenant limiting the fixed-charge coverage ratio to 2x in the RCF credit agreement does not apply to the current $60 million RCF and other permitted indebtedness.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on Captain Bidco's EUR60 million RCF (due 2017) is 'B', one notch higher than the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the RCF is '2', indicating substantial recovery prospects of 70%-90% at default, supported by the super seniority of the RCF and substantial recovery expectations in a default scenario. This is offset by Captain Bidco's highly leveraged financial profile, its limited size, the lack of tangible assets as part of the security package, and the company's incorporation in France, a jurisdiction that we consider as relatively less friendly to creditors.

In our hypothetical payment default scenario, we have valued Captain Bidco on a going-concern basis, but also on a liquidation basis. Given the relatively high cyclicality of Captain Bidco's business and the company's high operating leverage, we believe that a default would most likely occur in 2014, resulting from excessive financial leverage in a scenario of revenue erosion.

At default, EBITDA under our scenario would decline to about EUR44 million. We have used a stressed EBITDA market multiple of 5x EBITDA at the point of default to reach our stressed enterprise value of EUR220 million.

After deducting enforcement costs and priority claims (comprised mainly of a factoring facility), residual available value would amount to about EUR100 million.

We expect claims under the RCF to amount to about EUR63 million (including pre-petition interest) at our simulated point of default, which would have a value coverage above 100%. However, we have capped the recovery rating on the RCF at '2' according to our criteria on assigning recovery ratings to companies operating under French jurisdiction.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade over the next 6 to 12 months if Captain Bidco generates negative free operating cash flow or if its ratio of EBITDA to interest declines below 1x. This could result from a more significant decline in volumes than our current assumption of 15%, because of protracted weakness of its end market, the automotive industry. We could also lower the rating if liquidity were to weaken.

We could revise the outlook back to stable if we see a recovery in the European macroeconomic environment and automotive production, which in our view should bolster the company's profitability.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Captain Bidco SAS

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Stable/--

Downgraded

Captain Bidco SAS

Senior Secured B B+

Recovery Rating 2 2