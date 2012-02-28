(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- Tata Motors Ltd. ------------------------------ 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: India

Primary SIC: Motor Vehicles

and Equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 876568

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Oct-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

13-Aug-2010 B+/-- B+/--

04-Aug-2009 B/-- B/--

25-Mar-2009 B+/-- B+/--

12-Dec-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

04-Apr-2008 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on India-based automaker Tata Motors Ltd. reflects the weak business risk profile of the company's fully owned U.K. subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover PLC (JLR; B+/Positive/--). JLR is making significant investments in technology and product development, which may weaken its adjusted margins. In addition, the automobile industry remains highly competitive and capital intensive. The company's dominant market position in the growing Indian commercial vehicle market and the improving operating performance of JLR partly offset the above weaknesses.

Tata Motors' consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2012, are likely to be stronger than our estimates because of the improvement in JLR's performance. We expect the company to outperform our estimated EBITDA margin of 6% and ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3x at the end of fiscal 2012.

We also expect JLR to outperform our revenue growth and profitability estimates for fiscal 2012. The company's operating and financial performance for the nine months ended December 2011 was better than we had expected, mainly because of strong sales of Land Rover brands. Robust growth in China, continued growth in other key markets, and a launch of a new model 'Evoque' supported sales. JLR's margins were also higher than our estimates due to the higher sales and better price realization stemming from a good product-mix. JLR accounts for the majority of Tata Motors' consolidated earnings and EBITDA.

We expect the revenue growth in Tata Motors' India business to be slower in the commercial vehicle segment and remain flat in the passenger vehicle segment. The performance of Tata Motors' India operations was weaker than our expectation. Adjusted EBITDA margins declined to less than 6% for the nine months ended December 2011, from about 8% in the previous year. Margins declined because of rising raw material costs, higher marketing and promotional expenses, intense competition, and lower demand; particularly in the passenger vehicle segment.

We believe the global automaker industry is intensely competitive and highly capital intensive. New product development and technology to meet the industry's increasingly stringent fuel economy, safety, and emission standards require significant investment.

In our view, JLR's business risk profile is a key driver for the rating on Tata Motors. We believe a combination of several factors will determine the improvement in JLR's business risk profile. These include progress on new product development, the meeting of emission norms, improvement in the performance of Jaguar, and a resolution of engine supply constraints.

JLR's modest market position and large investments in technology and product development over the next three to five years to renew its product suite constrain its business risk profile. In addition, the company will have to incur heavy capital expenditure to improve its position to meet stricter emission norms. We believe that Evoque has the potential to emerge as JLR's best selling model due to its wider market appeal, enabling the company to improve its competitive position. However, we note that the Jaguar brand still lags peers in the competitive luxury car segment. In addition, the supply of some engines to the company remains constrained, although the company has largely addressed shortages.